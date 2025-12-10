Corporate Investments As Catalysts For Non-Oil Exports

Nigeria’s ambition to grow its economy to $1 trillion by 2030 rests heavily on diversification and the expansion of the nonoil sector. Stakeholders agree that achieving this national target will require coordinated efforts across industries. In this report, KAYODE OGUNWALE highlights how rising invest- ments in air cargo infrastructure and ground handling opera- tions have become significant drivers of the country’s impres- sive gains in non-oil exports

Nigeria’s economic development plan in anchored on expansive growth off the non-oil sector and stable and steady improvements in the oil sector.

The President Bola Tinubuled reforms have focused on removing fiscal and monetary constraints militating against these key sectors of the economy.

While government’s efforts in the oil sector have been directed at ensuring stable crude oil production, curbing oil thefts and attracting new investments into the sector, the reforms in the non-oil sectors are more extensive.

Government has sought to address infrastructure deficits, arduous bureaucracies and logistics that undermine Nigeria’s vast non-oil potential. But the government alone cannot bridge the huge gaps. There is a consensus on the importance of the private sector’s contributions.

Experts agreed that non-oil exports depend largely on equal balance between the government and the private sector. This underlined the commendation that has trailed the launch of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO)’s Export Processing Centre since July 2025.

Non-Oil Sector Strengthens

The latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) illustrated the gains from the combined public-private efforts in scaling up Nigeria’s exports. The GDP report indicated that Nigeria’s economy rose by 3.98 per cent in third quarter 2025.

This compared with 3.9 per cent recorded in third quarter 2024 and 4.2 per cent recorded in second quarter 2025. The report underlined sustained economic growth and recovery. Sectoral analysis showed that the third quarter 2025 growth was driven by both oil and non-oil sectors.

Particularly, non-oil sector contributed 96.6 per cent while oil sector accounted for 3.4 per cent of the economic activities. The oil sector expanded by 5.8 per cent, with oil production averaging 1.64mbpd in third quarter 2025.

Notably, growths across the three primary sectors- agriculture, industry, and services were the main drivers of the non-oil sector’s performance. Agricultural output rose by 3.8 per cent.

Analysts Highlight Expanding Export Opportunities

Analysts at Afrinvest West Africa noted that growth in agriculture sector was driven by the main harvest season and cash and food crops export earnings. The industrial sector expanded by 3.2 per cent while the services sector improved by 4.2 per cent.

According to analysts at Afrinvest, Nigeria’s economic growth “remains heavily anchored on non-oil sectors, reflecting both the resilience and structural diversification of the Nigerian economy”. Industry analysts said at the heart of Nigeria’s expansive growth in non-oil sector is the upsurge in air cargo exports.

With the NAHCO Export Processing and Packaging Centre (NEPPC), owned by Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, agricultural exports have become increasingly standardised and seamless.

Same for other cargoes. The NEPPC serves as a stateof-the-art value-added operational centre designed to strengthen Nigeria’s air-export capacity; particularly perishable commodities.

Operationally, NEPPC functions as a one-stop export center, working in close coordination with key regulatory and facilitation agencies such as the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Nigeria Customs Service, NAFDAC, NDLEA, and the airlines.

This coordinated process ensures that all shipments passing through the centre are safe, compliant, and export-ready before

dispatch. The result is a measurable reduction in cargo dwell time, minimization of re-handling, and a consistent improvement in the integrity and traceability of perishable air freight shipments.

From a strategic standpoint, NEPPC bridges a long-standing gap in Nigeria’s export logistics value chain providing the infrastructure and technical support that many small and mediumscale exporters have historically lacked.

By centralising export processing and introducing global best practices in handling, inspection, NEPPC not only raises the operational standards of Nigerian exporters to meet international regulatory requirements such as European Union and GCC standards, but also enhances the country’s credibility and competitiveness in the global perishables market.

In essence, NEPPC transforms the export experience from fragmented and reactive to integrated, compliant, and efficient positioning Nigeria to capture greater value from its agro-export sector through reliable air cargo connectivity.

Industry analysts noted that there has been a surge of activities at the NAHCO’s export dropoff zone since the commencement of operations at NEPPC in July 2025.

Infrastructure Push Strengthens Non-Oil Economy

Group Managing Director, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, Mr Olumuyiwa Olumekun, said NAHCO has positioned itself at the growth end of the Nigeria’s economy with its expansive investments in export processing and warehouses across the country.

He noted that the massive NAHCO Export Packaging and Processing Centre in Lagos was a first of its kind in Nigeria and a deliberate strategy for sustainable benefits to all stakeholders.

According to him, across its operations, NAHCO is adding values to the Nigerian economy and all stakeholders, while ensuring competitive returns to shareholders.

He said the group remains focused on four areas of sustained growth, equipment re-fleeting, digitization and environmental social governance (ESG) to ensure better performance in the period ahead.

He explained that the diversified nature of the group and the onboarding of new business ventures would ensure that the group sustain its growth trajectory.

“Since transiting from being the foremost ground handling service provider in the entire sub-region to being a diversified, total logistics group, we have been driven by the earnest desire to provide unmatched level of excellent service delivery to our clients.

This commitment has become more urgent as we seek to satisfy new demands for excellence and to improve shareholder value,” Olumekun said. He noted that NAHCO is a leader in Nigeria’s aviation environmental, social, governance (ESG)’s compliance.

Experts have noted the need for air cargo hubs to consider green freight initiatives such as sustainable aviation fuels, carbonoffset programmes and efficient handling as global supply-chains increasingly embed ESG metrics. With this, NAHCO is clearly well positioned to drive Nigeria’s nonoil sector sustainably.

Chairman, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, Dr. Seinde Fadeni, said the essence of these equipment was not just for the company alone, but as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s economy. The new batch of multimillion-dollar ground support equipment (GSE) were expected to enhance ground handling operations countrywide.

He reiterated the plan of the board to ensure that the company boasts of more than adequate equipment by the end of this year. Fadeni disclosed that the process for acquiring the new equipment started last year, but the company had to endure delivery delays while the manufacturer finishes producing and shipping to Nigeria.

He said: “The essence of these equipment is not just for the company alone or for the customers, it is also to make life easier for the workers. I can confirm to you that we have a lot in our cap, and we’re bringing them out one by one”.