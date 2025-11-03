Corporate Governance, Innovation Key To $1trn Economy –ISAN

The Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) has emphasized the importance of corporate governance, innovation, and collaboration among key stakeholders as vital pillars for achieving Nigeria’s target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

This consensus was reached at ISAN’s 8th Triennial Delegates Conference, held over the weekend in Lagos, with the theme: “Nigeria: Towards a $1 trillion Economy by 2030.” The event brought together policymakers, regulators, business leaders, and investors to discuss actionable strategies for sustainable national growth and economic transformation.

In his opening address, ISAN National Coordinator, Mr. Moses Igbrude, underscored the need for transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership in both public and private sectors. He noted that these principles are essential for rebuilding investor confidence and fostering long-term national development. “This conference provides a platform for us to engage in meaningful discussions, share knowledge, and shape policies that will drive our nation’s economic growth.

As shareholders, our duty extends beyond dividends; we must contribute to building a more stable and prosperous economy,” Igbrude stated. He commended the association’s partners, sponsors, and delegates for their continued support and urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively toward realizing Nigeria’s economic aspirations.

Delivering a keynote presentation on “The Strategic Role of Insurance in National Development,” Mr. Ajibola Bankole, Director of Inspectorate at the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), highlighted the crucial role the insurance industry plays in promoting economic resilience and investor confidence.

Bankole observed that despite its growth potential, Nigeria’s insurance penetration remains below one per cent of GDP, a figure that underscores the urgent need for structural reforms. He cited the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 as a transformative policy framework designed to strengthen the sector.

“The NIIRA 2025 introduces far-reaching provisions aimed at improving governance, enhancing capital adequacy, and protecting consumers. These reforms go beyond regulatory compliance—they are about restoring confidence, ensuring stability, and driving sustainable value creation,” Bankole said.

He called for deeper collaboration between insurers, shareholders, and policymakers to expand insurance coverage in critical sectors such as health, agriculture, and infrastructure, stressing that a vibrant insurance industry can serve as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth.