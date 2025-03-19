Corporate Citizenship In Education And Future Of Nigeria’s Learning Landscape

Share

Nigeria’s educational landscape is marked by both immense potential and deep-seated challenges.

With over 40 million students enrolled in primary and secondary schools, the country has a vast human resource base that, if properly educated, can drive economic growth, technological advancement, and social development.

However, persistent issues such as dilapidated school infrastructure, teacher shortages, out-dated curriculum, and underfunded public institutions undermine this potential.

The Nigerian government has long recognised education as a critical sector, allocating funds yearly towards improving the sector.

However, public funding alone has proven insufficient, in meeting the demands for quality education. Teachers’ strikes, overcrowded classrooms, and a lack of modern learning tools have resulted in suboptimal learning outcomes for millions of students.

Learning deficit

This widening learning deficit demands urgent intervention, and has seen the private-sector emerging as a vital force for educational transformation.

When corporations engage in education, they do more than fulfil Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligations – they actively contribute to shaping a skilled workforce, fostering innovation, and creating a stable, prosperous society.

The NEPL/Seplat JV stands at the forefront of this corporate-driven education reform, through its flagship initiative, the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP). Launched in 2020, the initiative has become a blueprint for how corporate organisations can directly address critical gaps in the education sector.

At its core, STEP focuses on equipping teachers with the skills, methodologies, and tools necessary to enhance classroom engagement and learning outcomes.

Over the past five years, the programme has trained 1,334 teachers across Edo and Delta states, directly benefiting over 100,000 students annually. This large-scale impact underscores Seplat’s belief that teachers are the backbone of a thriving education system.

Milestone

The 2024 edition of STEP reached a new milestone, with 327 teachers and 15 education inspectors graduating from the programme.

The graduation ceremony, held at Homeville Hotel in Benin City, Edo State, was part of the Seplat Education Summit, themed: ‘Transforming the Education Workforce: A Critical Success Factor for Nation Building’.

Speaking at the event, Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs and Social Performance at Seplat Energy, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to teacher empowerment, stating: “We recognise that teachers are the cornerstone of a thriving education system.

Through initiatives like STEP, we are equipping educators with the necessary tools, skills, and innovative teaching methodologies to foster a more engaging and impactful learning environment.”

The JV’s commitment to educational development goes beyond training, it fosters a ripple effect of change, modernising teaching methodologies, integrating digital learning, and building an ecosystem of continuous professional development for educators.

Global education systems consistently highlight one undeniable truth: teacher quality is one of the most significant determinants of student success.

In Nigeria, the teacher-to-student ratio far exceeds global averages, while many educators lack access to professional development, modern pedagogical techniques, and digital learning tools.

Government reforms, though wellintentioned, have often been hindered by budgetary constraints, bureaucratic delays, and inefficient resource allocation. In contrast, private-sector involvement, with its ability to act swiftly, target interventions and ensure accountability, presents a compelling solution to bridging the gap.

STEAM education

The Seplat JV’s STEP initiative has emerged as a shining example of private-sector efficiency in education. By incorporating STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) and technology-driven learning, STEP aligns with global best practices that emphasise innovation, problem solving, and 21st-century skills’ development.

Beyond improving learning outcomes, private-sector investment in education has profound economic and social benefits. A well-educated population is the bedrock of economic growth.

Nations that prioritise education consistently enjoy higher GDP growth, lower unemployment rates, and increased global competitiveness. Nigeria’s economic landscape is rapidly evolving, with industries such as technology, renewable energy, and manufacturing gaining momentum. However, a skills gap remains a major impediment to growth.

Private companies that invest in education directly contribute to developing a workforce that can drive these industries forward. Education is one of the most powerful tools for social mobility. By improving teacher quality, Seplat JV’s STEP initiative helps students gain a better education, leading to greater career opportunities, higher incomes, and improved livelihoods.

These cascading benefits help break the cycle of poverty and create a more equitable society. Educational disparities have historically contributed to social unrest and economic inequality in Nigeria.

When corporations invest in education, they strengthen communities by empowering individuals with knowledge, skills, and opportunities for a better future.

The STEP initiative has positively impacted several schools, fostering a culture of excellence and lifelong learning. The NEPL/Seplat JV STEP programme exemplifies CSR with longterm impact. Instead of one-time donations or scholarships, STEP builds the capacity of teachers, creates sustainable educational frameworks, and fosters innovation in teaching methodologies.

As more private organisations embrace CSR-driven educational investments, Nigeria stands to benefit from improved learning outcomes, a more competitive workforce, and a more prosperous economy.

The educational challenges facing Nigeria are complex but surmountable. The Seplat JV’s STEP initiative demonstrates the power of corporateled solutions.

However, to scale impact, more companies must join the movement because increased collaboration between corporations, government agencies, and NGOs can broaden the reach and sustainability of teacher empowerment programmes. Investment in EdTech will also help bridge learning gaps, especially in underserved communities.

Future

The future of Nigeria’s education system depends on collaboration, innovation, and sustainable investment.

By training over 1,334 teachers and impacting over 100,000 students annually, The NEPL/Seplat JV STEP initiative serves as a blueprint for educational reform. Education is not just a government responsibility, it is a collective duty.

When corporations, policymakers, educators, and communities unite, they create a powerful force for national transformation.

Nigeria’s journey toward educational excellence has begun, and with continued corporate investment, the nation’s future generations will be empowered to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

