Corporate Challenge Cup: Xpress Payment Dethrone Yoke Solutions

Share

A new winner has emerged at the annual Ikeja Golf Club Corporate Challenge Cup with Xpress Payment Solutions dethroning the defending champions, Yoke Solutions, over the weekend at the club’s course.

The two-day tournament saw Xpress Payment winning with 232 points after aggregating 121 points on the first day before wrapping it up with 111 points on the second day.

The runner-up position went to Xpress MTS with a total points of 222 same as ADL Solutions who finished third overall. The defending champion, Yoke Solutions finished in fifth place with 219 points.

According to the Competition Secretary, Ejiro Ogomigo, apart from trophies to be given to winners, choice positions within the golf course will be made available to the top finishers in the competition to advertise their brands.

Speaking further, Ogomigo said it was an interesting tournament with surprises, especially with the dethroning of the defending champion, Yoke Solutions, who everyone are looking up to.

Share

Please follow and like us: