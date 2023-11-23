Coroner’s Inquest: Mohbad’s Brother Accuses Prime Boy As Primary Suspect, Gives Reason

The immediate younger brother of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Adura Aloba has accused the singer’s childhood friend, Prime Boy of being the prime suspect in the sudden demise of his elder brother.

Testifying at the coroner’s inquest on Wednesday, November 22, in Ikorodu during the court proceedings, Adura identified the primary suspect in his brother’s death.

Speaking at the court, Adura disclosed that the primary suspect is Ibrahim Owodunni, also known as Prime Boy, who happens to be the late singer’s childhood friend, following a series of interrogations.

New Telegraph recalls that Prime Boy handed himself to the police when the authorities issued a wanted statement due to the altercation he had with Mohbad prior to his demise.

Following a series of interviews by the Nigerian Police Force, Primeboy also allegedly accused Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi of trying to frame him after he had given himself up for interrogation.

However, Primeboy will be brought before the Coroner’s inquest court on December 6 to be questioned.