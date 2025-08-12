Coroner Orders Hospital To Release Late Journalists Record To MRA

A Lagos State District Coroner, Temitope Oladele, investigating the death of a journalist, Pelumi Onifade, has ordered the Ikorodu General Hospital to release the documents relating to the deceased to representatives of the Media Rights Agenda (MRA).

The Gboah TV reporter reportedly died in police custody during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020.

The court ordered the Medical Director of the hospital to provide the legal representatives of MRA with hospital records relating to the deposit, release or current status of his remains within seven days of receipt of the order.

In a statement, the MRA said the investigating magistrate issued the order on August 8, following an application made by its lawyer, Monday Arunsi, leading Ms Jennifer Wala of the law firm of Charles Musa and Co., who reported to the coroner that the medical director had refused to release the information on the ground that medical records are confidential.