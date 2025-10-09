Coroner Orders Contempt Proceedings Against Hospital Director Over Late Journalist’s Record

A Lagos State District Coroner, Mrs Temitope Oladele, investigating the death of Mr Pelumi Onifade, a reporter with Gboah TV who reportedly died in Police custody during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020, has ordered that contempt proceedings be initiated against the Medical Director of Ikorodu General Hospital in Lagos for failing to comply with an order to produce hospital records relating to the deposit, release or current status of the remains of the late journalist.

The Coroner directed at the resumption of proceedings in the inquest on October 7, that “Form 48” be issued, together with a Certified True Copy of the court’s order, and served on the Medical Director or any other authorised representative of the hospital. Form 48, otherwise known as “Notice of Consequences of Disobedience of Court Order”, is used to initiate committal proceedings when a person or entity has failed to obey a valid court order.

The order directing the hospital to produce the records relating to the deposit, release or current status of the remains of the late Mr Onifade was first made by the investigating magistrate on August 8, following an application made by Mr. Monday Arunsi, lawyer to Media Rights Agenda (MRA), after he reported that that the Medical Director had refused to release the information on the ground that medical records are confidential.

The coroner’s inquest into the death of Mr. Onifade, who was reportedly arrested by policemen attached to a Lagos State Taskforce while he was covering the #EndSARS protests in 2020, and later found dead at the Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary, was convened on the orders of a Federal High Court in Lagos following a wrongful death suit brought against the Police and the Lagos State Government by MRA demanding, among other things, an investigation into the journalist’s death.