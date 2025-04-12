Coroner Inquest: Sam Larry Denies Assaulting MohBad

Share

Controversial Nigerian socialite and show promoter, Sam Larry, has firmly denied any involvement in the death of late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, or ever having assaulted the late artist.

Sam Larry who happened to be a close associate to Naira Marley, made this denial while speaking at a virtual appearance at the ongoing coroner’s inquest into the death of Mohbad.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Larry’s response follows the circulation of a viral video which sparked public outcry and linked him to the singer’s harassment before his untimely death.

Sam Larry said I’m court “I am a show promoter. The only relationship I had with Mohbad was to give him shows. I never harassed or molested him. I have never beaten him before.”

According to him, issues between them began when he invited Mohbad to perform at his birthday party in Dubai, offering the singer N2 million as part of the arrangement.

Sam Larry claimed he spent over N20 million to organize the event and facilitate travel for Mohbad, his wife, and his manager. However, Mohbad failed to show up for the performance, which led to tension between the two.

He added: “I sent him a message on Instagram to refund my money, but he didn’t reply. I went to report him to my lawyer, and my lawyer called him, but he didn’t pick.”

Also, addressing a viral video of him on June 25, 2023, during a video shoot at Elegushi Beach, during which he confronted Mohbad.

He claimed he did not attack Mohbad and that the matter was peacefully resolved by fellow artist Zlatan, who intervened and later joined them for a meal.

Following this incident, Mohbad reportedly filed a petition against Sam Larry, accusing him of bringing weapons to the beach and destroying his equipment.

Sam Larry said he was invited by police to Alagbon and was detained during the investigation. Despite being summoned multiple times, he stated that Mohbad failed to appear, prompting him to file a counter-petition.

Sam Larry said, adding that he learned of the singer’s death while he was in Dubai and felt very saddened by the news.

“Till he died, he didn’t pay my N2 million. He died three months after we met at Elegushi.”

On the controversial video in which he was heard saying “won ti gbe sin” (they have buried him), Sam Larry claimed it was an old video from 2013, originally shared on Snapchat, and was not related to Mohbad.

He concluded his testimony by urging the court to question those who were with Mohbad within the 24 to 48 hours leading to his death, stating, “They know what really happened to him.”

