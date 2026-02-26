Coroner Inquest Into Chimamanda Adichie’s Son’s Death Begins April 14

The coroner inquest into the death of 21-month-old Master Nkanu Nnamdi Esege, son of renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr. Ivara Esege, is scheduled to begin on April 14 at the Coroner’s Court sitting at the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos.

Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji fixed the date following the conclusion of preliminary proceedings. Addressing the parties, she disclosed that the court received an application from the Chief Coroner of Lagos State after a request by the Attorney-General seeking an inquest.

“The Lagos State Government is also bereaved; that is why the Attorney-General has taken this step. It is not just the family of the deceased that is affected,” she said.

Explaining the purpose of the preliminary session, Magistrate Adetunji said it was to determine whether a formal inquest would proceed. She directed all parties to file their witness statements before the next adjourned date and emphasized that the court’s primary objective is to determine the cause of death. She added that an autopsy is generally the starting point in every inquest to provide a professional medical report.

In his submissions, the bereaved family’s lawyer, Prof. Kemi Phineiro (SAN), urged the court to commence hearings, stating that the family believes the child’s death was unnatural and occurred during medical intervention.

“The family intends to present evidence alleging gross medical negligence, possible overdose, wrongful prescription, improper administration of propofol, and wrongful diagnosis. They plan to call five independent medical experts, including an anaesthesiologist, a paediatric anaesthesia specialist, a radiologist, an intensivist, and the child’s father, who is also a medical doctor,” he said.

He further requested that the court direct Euracare to preserve all physical and electronic evidence from January 6, 2026, including CCTV footage, electronic monitoring data, pharmacy records, emergency equipment logs, internal communications, and morbidity and mortality review documents.

Representing Atlantis Hospital, Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe stated that her client would present its account of events, adding that she only became aware of Thursday’s proceedings through a letter received on Tuesday.

Adebola Rahman, representing the Lagos State Attorney-General, also urged the court to commence proceedings, noting that the state government applied for an inquest following news of the child’s death.

Master Nkanu died on January 7, 2026, after receiving treatment at Atlantis Hospital and undergoing procedures at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital. He was first admitted to Atlantis Hospital for a worsening, though initially mild, illness. As plans were underway to transfer him to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States, Atlantis referred him to Euracare for pre-flight diagnostic procedures, including an MRI scan, lumbar puncture, and insertion of a central line.

He reportedly died following the procedures, prompting the parents to raise concerns about medical negligence and professional misconduct in connection with the circumstances surrounding his death.