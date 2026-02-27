Coroner Inquest Into Chimamanda Adichie Son’s Death Begins April 14

Coroner inquest into the death of 21-month-old Master Nkanu Nnamdi Esege, son of renowned author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr Ivara Esege, will begin on April 14 at the Coroner’s Court sitting at the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos. Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji fixed the date following the conclusion of preliminary proceedings.

Addressing parties, the Magistrate disclosed that the court received an application from the Chief Coroner of Lagos State after a request by the AttorneyGeneral seeking an inquest. “The Lagos State Government is also bereaved; that is why the AttorneyGeneral has taken this step. It is not just the family of the deceased that is affected,” she said.

Explaining the reason behind the preliminary session, Magistrate Atinuke said it was to determine whether a formal inquest would proceed. She directed all parties to file their witness statements before the next adjourned date and emphasised that the court’s primary objective is to determine the cause of death.

She added that an autopsy is generally the starting point in every inquest to provide a professional medical report. In his submissions, the bereaved family’s lawyer, Prof. Kemi Phineiro (SAN), urged the court to commence hearing, saying the family believes the child’s death was unnatural and occurred during medical intervention.

“The family would present evidence alleging gross medical negligence, possible overdose, wrongful prescription, improper administration of propofol and wrongful diagnosis.

“The family plans to call five independent medical experts, including an anaesthesiologist, a paediatric anaesthesia specialist, a radiologist, an intensivist and the child’s father, who is also a medical doctor”, the silk said.