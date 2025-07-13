Coronation Sponsors 13th BusinessDay CEO Forum

Coronation Group, Africa’s leading financial services conglomerate committed to sustainable wealth creation, proudly sponsored and actively participated in the 13th edition of the BusinessDay CEO Forum, held at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

2025 forum, themed “Nigeria – From Reform to Recovery,” convened the country’s most influential business leaders, policymakers, and thought leaders for robust dialogue on Nigeria’s economic trajectory and the critical pathways toward long-term growth and stability.

Coronation Group was well represented by senior executives across its businesses, including Olamide Olajolo, Managing Director and CEO of Coronation Insurance Plc; Irenosen Ohiwerei, Chief Operations Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank; Esohe Urhoghide, Head of Sales and Client Coverage at Coronation Asset Management; Chiamaka Ugo-Obidike, Chief Client Officer, Operations and Customer Experience at Coronation Registrars Limited; and Oludotun Akinde, Group Head of Affluent Banking at Coronation Merchant Bank.

In his remarks, Olamide Olajolo emphasized the private sector’s pivotal role in driving economic recovery.

“Our engagement today reflects Coronation’s enduring belief that the private sector must not only respond to reform but actively shape it. Sustainable growth in Nigeria demands a coalition of capital, intellect, and integrity. Through platforms like this, we’re not just observers of reform—we’re co-authors of the recovery journey,” he said.

The forum’s sessions moved beyond scripted dialogue into spirited discussions on the realities of reform implementation, policy pressure points, and the road to a productive economy. The keynote address, delivered on behalf of Mr. Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, by Mrs. Sayande Okoli, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, underscored the importance of health as economic infrastructure. This point was further emphasized by Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, Director-General and CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), who made a compelling case for integrating health into the broader economic reform agenda.

Coronation’s sponsorship and presence at the forum underscore its deepening advocacy for economic transformation, not only through capital deployment but also through ongoing engagement with government and regulatory stakeholders. The Group’s involvement aligns with its long-term vision of a transformed Africa, anchored on economic confidence, policy clarity, and sustainable development.

Irenosen Ohiwerei, Chief Operations Officer at Coronation Merchant Bank, noted in a side conversation:

“We are proud to stand with institutions shaping the economic conversation. At Coronation, we go beyond financial services, we’re about building confidence, amplifying insight, and delivering real value through every interaction.”

As Nigeria charts its path from reform to recovery, Coronation Group remains steadfast in its mission: to offer transformational solutions that respond not only to market demands but also to the deeper systemic challenges facing the African continent.