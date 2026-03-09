Coronation Registrars Administers N1.28tn Dividends, Covers 64% Of NGX Premium Board Firms

Coronation Registrars Limited processed N1.28 trillion in dividends in 2025, accounting for more than 40 per cent of the total dividends distributed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The company disclosed this in its 2025 performance scorecard, noting that the achievement reflects its continued role in promoting transparency, operational efficiency, and investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.

According to the registrar, the performance highlights the scale of its operations and the confidence placed in it by leading publicly listed companies for dividend administration.

The firm also manages shareholder registers, handles corporate actions, and facilitates investor communications, while ensuring compliance with regulations of the NGX and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Coronation Registrars further reported that it accounted for 34.8 per cent of the NGX market capitalization, while maintaining 64 per cent coverage of companies listed on the NGX Premium Board, demonstrating strong relationships with some of the exchange’s largest issuers.

In terms of operations, the registrar processed 1.99 million buy and sell transactions in 2025 and managed 2.91 million shareholder accounts across its portfolio. The company also made progress in addressing the issue of unclaimed dividends.

In 2025, it successfully returned N3.67 billion in legacy unclaimed dividends to investors, reconnecting many shareholders with previously outstanding entitlements.

To enhance the accuracy of shareholder records and improve service delivery, Coronation Registrars processed more than 513,000 Know-YourCustomer (KYC) updates and shareholder account changes, including updates to Clearing House Numbers (CHN) and other record modifications.

Commenting on the company’s performance, the Managing Director of Coronation Registrars Limited, Seyi Owuturo, said the results highlight the firm’s responsibility as a custodian of shareholder records and a key facilitator of dividend payments for many of Nigeria’s leading companies.