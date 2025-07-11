Coronation Merchant Bank Forecasts 23.38% Inflation For June

Driven by a surge in oil prices caused by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and slight increases in food prices, Nigeria’s inflation rate likely rose to 23.38 percent in June this year from 22.97 per cent in May, according to a report by Coronation Merchant Bank.

The report said that while oil prices may ease in July following President Trump’s call for a ceasefire between Iran and Israel coupled with Dangote Refinery’s recent reduction of ex-depot price of PMS, inflationary pressures could persist in the coming months if food prices continue to rise due to seasonal factors.

Specifically, the report said: “Headline inflation has moderated in recent months, with both food and core inflation showing signs of stabilization.

However, we expect the June 2025 headline inflation rate to rise modestly, driven by a spike in oil prices due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and mild increases in food prices.

“Our forecast suggests a month-on-month (m/m) headline inflation of 1.76 per cent, resulting in a projected Consumer price Index (CPI) of 23.38 per cent for June 2025.

“During the first half of June, global oil prices rose due to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, causing Dangote Refinery, a key supplier of PMS to the Nigerian market now, to increase its PMS price from N880 to N930 per litre.

This led to further price hikes by theirdownstream partners in June. “Insecurity and Weather Shocks: Insecurity in key foodproducing regions—particularly the Middle Belt and Northwest— disrupted both farming activities and the transportation of goods.

Additionally, flooding in agrarian areas impacted farmlands. Notably, we observed that the price of some food items had been trending higher especially in urban areas.

These structural challenges would likely contribute to localized spikes in food inflation, especially for fresh produce and grains.”

It further stated that although “inflation outlook for June 2025 remains tilted to the upside, driven primarily by external shocks,… a sustained decline in oil prices may offer some moderation in overall inflation.”

The bank recommended that, “Policymakers should monitor external risks closely, as further shocks could challenge the recent downward trend in inflation.”