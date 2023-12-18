Coronation Life engages experts on protection against unexpected crisis

As part of its ongoing webinar series, Coronation Life Assurance Limited is set to engage experts on a topic themed, ’Protection against the Unexpected: How confident are you about the future?’ According to a statement released to the media, the webinar will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 from 12.00pm to 2.00pm West African Time (WAT). The Coronation Life Assurance Ltd Webinar Series constitutes an integral component of the company’s thought leadership initiatives, designed to provide relevant insights to both corporate and individual clients. The current edition of the series is focused on a pivotal question: “Protection against the Unexpected: How confident are you about the future?”. The webinar aims to educate, inform, and empower entrepreneurs and business owners with the knowledge and tools required to navigate the uncertainties of life confidently. Given that human capital is the most valuable asset of any business organization, this event seeks to emphasize the importance of financial resilience, planning, and various protection strategies that go beyond specific insurance products,” Coronation explained in the statement.

The statement stated that the primary objective of the webinar was to position Coronation Life Assurance Ltd as a comprehensive partner in safeguarding the financial well-being of individuals and families while offering a suite of products aligned with this commitment, including Life Insurance, Term Life Insurance, Whole Life Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Annuities, and more. The ultimate goal is to promote financial security and stability for our clients, regardless of the uncertainties of life. “The overarching objectives of the event are to promote Coronation Life Assurance’s products, expand the client mailing list, bolster brand visibility and reputation, and position Coronation Life Assurance as a thought leader in the financial services sector. The panel discussion will endeavor to employ case studies and real-life experiences to illustrate financial resilience and protection against unanticipated events.

Its primary aim is to furnish participants with practical knowledge and insights to enrich their understanding of financial resilience, planning, and protection strategies against unexpected events, while simultaneously raising awareness of the diverse protection solutions offered by Coronation Life Assurance Ltd,” the statement added. According to the statement, the panel session will adopt an interactive and conversational format, moderated by Wole Famurewa, CNBC Africa Anchor. It will encourage active interaction among the panelists and engage the audience through Q&A sessions, fostering dynamic discussions. The speakers Include: Mr. Chris SAIGBE – Director, Life Operations – African Reinsurance Corporation – Keynote Speaker, Dr. Tunde Salako – Founder, Africa Insurtech Lab (A.I.L) – Panelist, Mrs. Abimbola Tiamiyu – Registrar/CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria – Panelist and Kenneth Essu – Head, Underwriting Life, Coronation Life Assurance Ltd. – Panelist.

The webinar will provide a platform for engaging discussion with seasoned professionals sharing insights on navigating life’s uncertainties; delve into real-life scenarios, showing proactive planning for a secure and confident future aimed gaining clarity on the vital link between financial security and confidence, exploring protective measures as a safety net. It will also help the participants to understand strategies for fostering financial resilience and stability to confidently face life’s uncertainties as well as explore diverse protection solutions from Coronation Life Assurance Ltd, emphasizing tailored financial security. Coronation Life Assurance Ltd is engaged in the business of underwriting life risks for corporate and individual customers and also provides investment risks products for individuals. The Company’s range of products include, Group Life, Group Credit Life, Individual Life, Funeral Expense Insurance, and a range of long term and short investment risk solutions.