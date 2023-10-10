Coronation Insurance records N5.2bn profit, grows turnover in 2022

Coronation insurance has announced an impressive performance for the 2022 financial year. This was revealed at the company’s Annual General Meeting, where shareholders were presented with the company’s accounts. A review of the company’s financial results revealed a significant improvement over last year’s performance and evidenced strong growths across key financial indicators, which a testament to the insurance group’s financial health. The group recorded an increase of 322 per cent in underwriting profit from N1.2 billion in 2021 to N5.2 billion in the year under review. Similarly, Coronation Insurance Underwriting Profit moved from N659 million in 2021 to N2.3 billion in 2022, which represents a 242 per cent increase. In the same vein, the group reported N19.8 billion Gross Premium Written (GPW) which is a 40 per cent increase, reflecting a substantial rise from N14.1 billion Gross Premium Written (GWP) in prior year 2021. The company also ended the year with a Gross Premium Written (GPW) of N13.9 billion, which is a 57 per cent growth when compared with Gross Premium Written (GWP) of N8.8 billion in prior year 2021.

The group net claim expenses reduced from N7.3 billion in 2021 to N3.3 billion in 2022, amounting to 54 per cent decrease. The company also experienced a decrease in net claim expenses, from N4.4 billion in 2021 to N1.6 billion in 2022, which is a 63 per cent reduction, as a result of sound underwriting and risk reinsurance practices. For investment income, N3.4 billion was achieved, representing a 35 per cent increase compared to that of 2021 at N2.5 billion. In year 2022, significant strides were made in the company’s financial performance as a result of the reduction in Loss Before Tax, marking a pivotal turning point in the company’s journey towards profitability. The group’s impressive performance is attributable to its commitment to financial sustainability and operational excellence. Specifically, the Coronation Insurance Group addressed its challenges by embracing innovation and implementing strategic initiatives that placed the company on a trajectory toward profitability