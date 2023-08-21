Coronation Insurance postpones court-ordered meeting indefinitely

The meeting of shareholders with fully paid up ordinary shares of Coronation Insurance Plc initially scheduled for the 24th day of August 24, 2023 in Lagos to consider, and if thought fit, approve a Scheme of Arrangement proposed to be entered into between the company and holders of its fully paid ordinary shares by an Order of the Federal High Court dated June 26, 2023, made in the above matter, has been postponed indefinitely.

The company also gave a notice that the proposed Scheme of Arrangement and the Scheme Consideration in the sum of 65 Kobo per share, which was duly approved by the Securities & Exchange Commission and circulated to the members of the company had not been withdrawn by the majority shareholders of the company, at whose behest, the Scheme is being proposed. The company is, however constrained to postpone the Court Ordered Meeting convened to consider the Scheme due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused to the members due to the postponement of the general meeting and will in due course announce a new date for the meeting,” the company said.