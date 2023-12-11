Coronation Insurance: How to keep business afloat amid challenges

As investors struggle to remain in business following myriads of challenges, Coronation Insurance Plc in the latest among its webinar series has again suggested insurance as a reliable tool. Experts, who spoke during the meeting proffered remedies on how challenges in business can be tackled by embracing insurance. The panel shared cutting-edge thoughts from Henry Mascot, Cofounder and CEO at Curacel; Tochi Ginigeme, Founder of Mesh Venture; Anthony Olasele, Head of Corporate Sales at Coronation Insurance Plc; and Vincent Ezeora, Head of Sales and Marketing at Emirates HealthConnect 24×7 Limited. The webinar was hosted by Wole Famurewa, CNBC Africa Anchor, with concluding remarks from Adewale Adeneye, Executive Director, Coronation Insurance Plc. Introducing the session, the Managing Director, Coronation Insurance Plc, Mr. Olamide Olajolo, described the event as very dear to the organisation as it provides solutions to the public and business owners who are faced with myriad of challenges. He noted that amid the numerous headwinds confronting people and businesses, insurance remained a social safety net, adding that the event was designed to expose dynamics of insurance, easy means of accessing claims, role of technology and onboarding of policyholders amongst others. Expressing her views on the webinar theme, “Insurance: A Key Partner For Business Success In A Challenging Environment,” the Founder of Mesh Venture,Tochii Ginigeme, called on business owners to map out their risks, which will enable them understand the insurance products needed to mitigate the risks. She also called on underwriters to embrace strategic partnerships, that will enable them ride on the back of technology, stressing that the operators should invest directly in start up firms, which will help in providing insurance needs for the firms.

Earlier, Co-Founder/CEO, Curacel, Henry Mascot, noted that changes in global dynamics had affected businesses and individuals. He said: “We are really in challengimg times. Russian-Ukraine war and Hamas-Israeli war have changed economic landscape of countries globally.” He pointed out that the entire world was in challenging times, stressing that high cost of living, inflation and unsettled foreign exchange regime had dropped the purchasing powers of Nigerians, thus the need to embrace insurance as a tool to mitigate risks associated with businesses and personal lives. He advised that as a business you have to take stock and ask yourself what can you do, either to find a way to grow your business or cut costs insisting that adopting insurance concept makes you not to go back where economy is challenging.

“In Nigeria where there are sudden physical changes in forex, inflation and other macroeconomic indices, insurance is the only thing that helps you not to roll backward For you to make sure that you are not rolling back ensure that the human resource which is key to business is intact and sustained. For a manufacturer, your equipment must be in shape devoid of damage that may scuttle productions at any given time. “With the present global economic situation insurance is key to keep you rolling, ensuring that you don’t have to replace assets and ensure that your business is well protected against any form of peril that may cause a setback to your business.

“Also technology has made easy, the business transactions through various social platforms where you can reach out to an insurance company right from your comfort zone.” Mascot counseled. According to him, technology is really transforming insurance process, making it easy for people to access insurance products, report claims and also access claims. nthony Olasese, Head of Corporate team, Coronation Insurance, counseled insurance due to its risk transfer and pool mechanism, has the potentials to help business owners from falling backward when risks occur. He called on start up firms to ensure they have business interruption policy, adding that such a policy helps in providing claims to business owners whenever their businesses are destructed.