Coronation Insurance Faces Scrutiny Over N22.44bn Contract Liabilities

Independent auditors, Ernst & Young (EY), have flagged the valuation of insurance contract liabilities as a critical audit area in Coronation Insurance Plc’s 2024 financial statements, spotlighting a significant N22.44 billion in material liabilities—equivalent to 61 per cent of the group’s total liabilities for the year.

In a detailed independent audit report addressed to the members of Coronation Insurance Plc, EY described the actuarial valuation of the firm’s insurance contract liabilities as a high-risk area involving substantial judgment over uncertain future outcomes.

The liabilities, which increased substantially from N14.96 billion in 2023, are a key driver of the company’s financial posture and were therefore singled out for rigorous audit scrutiny.

According to EY, Coronation Insurance assesses its unexpired risks annually, performs a liability adequacy test, and provisions reported claims based on historical experience.

However, the actual liabilities may diverge materially due to the uncertainty around claims yet to be reported or fully adjudicated.

The report noted that Coronation Insurance adopted the Premium Allocation Approach (PAA) under IFRS 17 for most of its insurance contracts, consistent with regulatory guidelines.

An independent actuary was engaged by the company to evaluate the adequacy of its year-end insurance contract liabilities. Nonetheless, the complexity inherent in valuation models—owing to data limitations or assumption errors—remains a key challenge.

Economic assumptions such as interest rates, future inflation trends, customer behavior, and uniform risk occurrence also played a vital role in the liability estimates.

The auditors highlighted that minor changes in these assumptions could have a material effect on the financial outcomes, necessitating a high level of professional skepticism and review. Working alongside their internal actuarial specialists, EY undertook a comprehensive audit procedure.

This included evaluating the basis of valuation, testing the integ – rity of subledgers, confirming contract classifications under IFRS 17, and performing both retrospective and prospective liability calculations.

The auditors also reviewed consistency in claims data and validated the appropriateness of discount rates used in the financial models.

Furthermore, EY assessed the risk adjustment factors applied to incurred claims and reinsurance recoverables, ensuring they were appropriately factored into the reported figures.

The final assessment extended to examining the adequacy and accuracy of disclosures made in the company’s financial statements, particularly those related to insurance contract liabilities.

In its concluding remarks, EY made clear that while its opinion covered the consoli dated and separate financial statements, it did not extend to other sections of the Coronation Insurance 2024 Annual Report—such as the Directors’ Report, Corporate Governance Report, or Management Commentary—except to determine whether such information was materially inconsistent with audited data.

Coronation Insurance is yet to issue a market-facing response to the audit findings. In the audited financial statement the company had reported a rebound in its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the Group’s profit after tax surging to N11.91 billion, a remarkable leap from N1.82 billion recorded in the previous year.

According to the audited financial statements released by the company, the impressive earnings recovery was underpinned by a significant increase in insurance revenue, which jumped to N49.47 billion, up from N24.57 billion in 2023, signaling strong growth in underwriting operations across general and life insurance portfolios.

At the Company level, Coronation Insurance Plc (excluding subsidiaries) recorded N4.71 billion in profit after tax, a notable reversal from the N486.35 million posted in the previous year.

Similarly, profit before tax stood at N6.23 billion, up from N650.17 million in 2023, while insurance revenue nearly doubled to N35.91 billion, compared to N17.16 billion a year earlier.

The Group also reported a rise in basic earnings per share to 50 kobo, up from 8 kobo in the previous financial year — a reflection of the enhanced value delivered to shareholders.

Despite the company’s robust performance in 2024, Agusto & Co. ratings agency cited negative insurance service result, the presence of loss-making contracts, etc as a drag on the company’s positive ratings outlook.

In 2025, the ratings agency and advisory assigned ‘Bbb- ’ with stable outlook to the underwriter. “However, offsetting the positive factors of the rating are the negative insurance service result, the presence of loss-making contracts,” Augusto & Co. stated in its ratings advisory which expired last June.