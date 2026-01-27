Coronation Infrastructure Fund Proposes N9.11 Dividend For H2 2025

Coronation Infrastructure Fund (CIF) has proposed a semi-annual dividend of N9.11 per unit for the second half of 2025, backed by stable earnings and a strong balance sheet, according to a statement by Coronation Asset Management Limited.

The dividend, subject to withholding tax, will be paid to unitholders on the register as of January 29, 2026, with payment scheduled for February 2, 2026. Eligible unitholders must have completed the registrar’s e-mandate process, and the register will close on January 30, 2026. The distribution covers the period ended December 31, 2025, in line with the Fund’s Trust Deed.

CIF’s unaudited financials show total assets of N9.90 billion, supported by N4.77 billion in cash and bank balances and N5.14 billion in infrastructure loans. Total liabilities were minimal at N66.79 million, leaving net assets of N9.84 billion, reflecting a conservative capital structure and low leverage.

In 2025, CIF generated N2.08 billion in interest income, primarily from placements (N1.95 billion) and infrastructure loans (N135.80 million). Operating expenses were N249.25 million, resulting in an operating profit and total comprehensive income of N1.83 billion, with H2 profit at N843.07 million.

The Fund distributed a total of N1.72 billion during the year, in line with its income-oriented mandate, while retaining earnings of N931.37 million at year-end from unitholders’ contributions of N8.79 billion