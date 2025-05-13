Coronation Group Returns As Gold Sponsor Of Africa CEO Forum

Share

Coronation Group has announced its return as a Gold Sponsor of the Africa CEO Forum 2025, taking place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

According to a press release, this year’s gathering of Africa’s foremost business leaders, heads of government, policymakers and investors will once again provide a critical platform for dialogue, strategy, and partnership across the continent.

The statement said that leading Coronation’s voice at the Forum is Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Coronation Group, who will feature in a headline oneon-one conversation on the theme:

“How can African Family-Owned Businesses shift from survival to legacy and build generational champions?” The session moderated by Acha Leke, Chairman of McKinsey Africa, is expected to spark wide interest among entrepreneurs and family-owned enterprises committed to legacy-building across Africa.

Paul Abiagam, Ag. MD/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank, will join a strategic panel exploring the Cost of Capital Crisis and how African businesses can turn geopolitical shifts into opportunity.

The conversation will bring together top voices from Moody’s, Bank of America, Skykapital, and public sector leaders to tackle questions of capital flows, currency volatility and credit enhancement key issues for Africa’s financial future.

Also attending are other Coronation leaders including Yemi Sadik, CEO of Coronation Trustees, Yaw Adom-Boateng, CEO of Coronation Insurance Ghana and Ngozi Akinyele, CMCO of Coronation Group.

Their presence underscores the Group’s continued leadership across investment management, banking and insurance services, with a shared focus on enabling prosperity across generations.

