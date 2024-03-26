Coronation Group, M-pesa Africa, Others Partner To Explore Remittances

Coronation Group, Access Holdings Plc, Safaricom Plc and M-PESA Africa (the parties) have formed a transformative collaboration aimed at broadening access to remittances across Africa. The parties come together in a strategic alliance dedicated to propelling financial inclusion and nurturing economic prosperity for millions across the continent.

They aim to explore solutions that will provide a remittance corridor between East and West Africa, connecting some of the continent’s largest economies. The collaboration will see the convergence of Access Holdings’ robust Pan-African banking infrastructure, spanning 14 African countries, with Coronation Group’s comprehensive array of technology-infused financial services offerings in West Africa, coupled with M-PESA and Safaricom. M-PESA is the continent’s leading mobile money and digital payments service, connecting more than 60 million customers and 5 million businesses across 8 countries and processing more than $1 billion a day in transaction value. Safaricom is Kenya’s leading telecommunications, ICT and financial services provider with more than 32 million of its customers using M-PESA services every month.

Aigboje Aig Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings and Coronation Group, emphasised the ethos of empowerment that forms the foundation of this collaboration. “We stand at the threshold of an extraordinary journey, one poised to shape the financial landscape of Africa. This partnership encompasses more than a convergence of capabilities; it signifies the fusion of collective expertise, resources, and an unwavering commitment to drive financial inclusion, empowering millions throughout Africa.

“Through collaborative innovation, shared vision, and resolute determination, we are primed to unlock unprecedented opportunities, transform lives, and make an indelible imprint on Africa’s trajectory,” Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede added. Sharing insights into the transformative potential of the collaboration, Bolaji Agbede, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, affirmed: “Our conviction remains steadfast – this collaboration has the power to recalibrate the trajectory of financial services in Africa.