Coronation Group Commends Lagos Polo Club On 2025 Tournament

Share

Coronation Group has lauded the Lagos Polo Club for what it described as, “the resounding success of the 2025 Lagos International Polo Tournament final.”

According to a press release, the event, which brought together dignitaries and industry leaders from far and wide, including Jude Chiemeka, Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange, “showcased the very best of polo, and set a new standard in sporting excellence.”

The statement said: “In a thrilling final match that pitted Lagos MSR BuA against Lagos MSD BabyBear, the latter emerged as the deserving champions, captivating the audience with their skill and determination.

The tournament provided a vibrant platform for networking and celebration, where guests had the opportunity to unwind and enjoy a world-class display of athleticism and strategy.

“A highlight of the day was the trophy presentation ceremony, during which Coronation CEOs, including Aigbovbioise AigImoukhuede – Managing Director/CEO Coronation Asset Management, Olamide Olajolo, CEO of Coronation Insurance Plc, and Wole Onasanya, Group Managing Director of Coronation Group, proudly presented the prestigious Coronation Silver Cup to MSD BabyBear. “

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

