Coronation Group Attracts Investors At London Parade

Coronation Group, an Investment management company, said that it used its participation in the Grand Procession of the Lord Mayor’s Show as the lead sponsor to attract investors into the country. According to a statement from the group on Tuesday, Coronation Group was one of participants in the Grand Procession of the Lord Mayor’s Show in London, which was the first time that Africa was part of the 805-year parade.

The occasion marked the induction of the newly- appointed Lord Mayor, Michael Mainelli. Coronation Group said the inclusion of African countries was in a move to foster global exchange. Other countries that were part of the parade were China, Italy, Hong Kong, Switzerland, and Nigeria was represented by Lagos State. A joint delegation from the state and EnterpriseNGR was led by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide SanwoOlu, and co-chaired by the Chairman of EnterpriseNGR and Coronation Group Limited, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

Aig-Imoukhuede, who is also the Managing Director of Coronation Asset Management and President of the Fund Managers Association of Nigeria, was quoted as saying, “Coronation Group is honoured to be woven into a rich tapestry of cultures that reflect centuries of collective effort to develop commerce, communities, and charities. “Through our collaboration with Lagos State and EnterpriseNGR, we are proud to showcase our vibrant Nigerian culture that exudes intellectual depth, passion, ambition, and the strength of enterprise.”

The grand procession, a two-mile-long spectacle, saw the Lagos team showcasing the ‘Eyo’ masquerades, playing Afrobeats music, and a parade float that displayed Lagos’ strides in the transportation sector. The statement read partly, “The float was a fusion of the Lagos Blue Line, ‘Danfo’ buses, ‘Keke,’ and iconic sites like the Lekki Bridge. “In continuation of activities at the parade, the Visiting Cities’ Banquet, organised by the City of Zurich, Switzerland, was held.

“The Swiss-influenced livery-style dinner brought together participating cities, including Lagos; celebrating their strategic significance to the City of London and fostering friendships.” It stated that during the Visiting Cities’ Banquet, organised by the City of Zurich, Switzerland, the Lord Mayor, Michael Mainelli, emphasised the importance of building global partnerships for success. “The Lord Mayor’s Show stands as a testament to our commitment to fostering lasting bonds across borders.

Together, we embark on a journey of shared success, embracing diversity and building a future where collaboration knows no bounds,” said Mainelli. According to the group, Monday’s festivities included the Governor of Lagos State and Mr Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede attending a high-profile banquet with distinguished UK VVIP guests, including the Prime Minister and the Archbishop of Canterbury. It added that the Lord Mayor’s Show Parade and Visiting Cities’ Banquet marked the celebration of diversity, trade, and the spirit of global partnership