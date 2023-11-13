Coronation Assurance unveils details on critical illness insurance

As a way of promoting health in the country, Coronation Life Assurance Limited has announced its plan to hold a webinar themed ‘Safeguarding your Health: The Importance of Critical Illness Insurance.’ Billed to be held on Tuesday, November 14 2023, the life assurance company said its webinar series is part of the company’s thought leadership initiatives, designed to provide relevant insights for both corporate and individual clients.

It said this edition of the series, which focuses on the importance of critical illness insurance, would provide a comprehensive overview of critical illness insurance, the importance of early detection and prevention of critical illnesses through regular health check-ups and a healthy lifestyle. According to the company, the event aims to educate and inform participants on the importance of critical illness insurance, empower attendees with the knowledge and understanding required to make informed decisions about their health and financial security.

“It will provide guidance on how to choose the right critical illness insurance policy, emphasising factors like coverage, affordability and personal circumstances. “While the primary objective is education, we also aim to introduce our critical Illness insurance services and how Coronation Life Assurance Limited can provide the necessary protection,” it added.

However, the broader objectives of the event it added are to create awareness of Coronation Life Assurance’s products, increase the mailing list for client acquisition, improve brand visibility and reputation, and position Coronation Life Assurance as a thought leader in the financial services space. The panel discussion specifically aims to use case studies and real-life success stories to illustrate the financial and emotional impact of Critical illnesses and how insurance can be a financial safety net.

It would also seek to motivate the audience to take concrete steps towards safeguarding their health and finances and also convey the company’s expertise and commitment to safeguarding the health and financial well-being of its clients, positioning the company as a trusted partner in their journey. Panelists include Mr. Abdul-Rasheed Akolade – Assistant Director, Underwriting and Marketing (Life Operations) – as the keynote speaker, Adekanla Desalu (Deza the Great) – Professional Banker, and Financial Advisor, Dr. Yomi Sule – Founder/Managing Director of Tillit MSME Microservices, Mr. Kehinde Grillo – Head, Partnership, Coronation Life Assurance Limited.

The panel session will adopt an interactive and conversational format, moderated by Wole Famurewa, CNBC Africa Anchor. It will encourage active interaction among the panelists and engage the audience through questions and answers sessions, fostering dynamic discussions. Coronation Life Assurance Limited is engaged in the business of underwriting life risks for corporate and individual customers and also provides investment risk products for individuals. Its range of products include, Group Life, Group Credit Life, Individual Life, Funeral Expense Insurance, and a range of long term and short investment risk solutions.