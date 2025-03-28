Coronation: Alaafin To Undergo Final Traditional Rites

Share

The final stage of traditional rites (Oro Ipebi) for the Alaafin-elect, Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, will take place on Friday night, March 29, 2025 at the Sango Shrine, Koso, Oyo Town.

A statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Bode Durojaiye, revealed that Alaafin Owoade will be accompanied by members of the traditional council (Oyo Mesi), princes and princesses from all royal families, traditional priests, Baales (village heads), and a cross-section of residents.

According to the release, the Alaafin-elect will spend the night at the shrine, where Baba Mogba will place the Sango Crown on his head in the early hours of Saturday, officially declaring him the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

Immediately after the Sango Crown is placed, all those present, including members of the Oyo Mesi, will prostrate and chant “Kabiyesi” in honor of the new monarch.

This traditional rite serves as a prelude to the official coronation ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on April 5, 2025, at the open field of Oliveth Heights, Oyo.

