Coronation: Alaafin Arrives From Canada

The new Alaafin of Oyo Oba Akeem Owoade arrived in Oyo yesterday to begin the traditional rites ahead of his coronation next month.

Owoade, who in Nigeria after weeks in Canada, was in January presented with his certificate and staff of office by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

His media aide Bode Durojaiye said: “Alaafin slept in Lagos yesterday and he was billed to leave Lagos by 10.am today (Thursday).

“He must be on his way and close to where some kingmakers and Obas in Oyo are waiting to receive him. “Motunde Village is a town along the Ibadan -Oyo Express Way.

It is the boundary between Ibadan and AFIJIO in Oyo. That is where Alaafin is met and escorted to Oyo Town.”

It was however learnt that the Basorun of Oyo, head of the kingmakers, Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, was not among those waiting to receive the monarch.

