Corona@70: Epic Reunion Of Glamour, Legacy, Creativity

The much-anticipated Corona Schools 70th Anniversary Black Tie Gala finally arrived — and it lived up to every bit of the grand spectacle that months of buzzing anticipation had promised. Set against the glittering backdrop of Jewel Aeida, this was far more than a school reunion.

It was an epic celebration of seven decades of educational excellence, enduring friendships, unbreakable bonds, culture, and creativity.

The colourful grand affair welcomed alumni from every branch — Apapa (now Corona College of Education), Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Ebute Metta/Yaba (now Gbagada), Agbara, and Lekki — each one representing a proud piece of the Corona Schools’ tapestry. Even the persistent Lagos rain couldn’t dim the electric atmosphere.

A well-orchestrated media campaign by the media & publicity committee led by alumnus Ayoola Sadare (Shaddie Bobo) CEO of Inspiro Productions across print, broadcast, online, and social media had already set the tone weeks ahead.

By the time the red carpet opened, excitement had reached a feverish pitch. Elegantly dressed alumni, faculty, friends, and family filled the hall, ready to relive cherished memories and create new ones.

A Venue Befitting the Occasion

Jewel Aeida’s opulence perfectly mirrored the elegance of the occasion. The hall sparkled under ambient lighting, draped fabrics, and floral centerpieces that paid homage to Corona’s rich heritage.

The atmosphere struck a perfect balance — warm, regal, and celebratory — echoing the school’s legacy of combining discipline with grace for 70 years.

Immersive multimedia experience

Guests were warmly welcomed by smiling, graceful hostesses, setting the evening’s tone of hospitality. Multiple camera crews captured candid interviews; a buzzing 360-degree photo booth and playful selfie stations offered endless social media-worthy moments.

The red carpet was a visual spectacle, filled with laughter, poses, interviews, and dance — instantly immortalizing the magic of the night.

A beautifully curated souvenir brochure became an instant collector’s item, packed with cherished memories, alumni profiles, branch histories, and stories of impact.

Demand was so high that even non-attendees requested the digital e-copy. The entire event was also live-streamed globally, ensuring that alumni worldwide could share in the magic.

Feast for the senses

The culinary experience did not disappoint. Guests enjoyed a seamless flow of premium drinks, colorful cocktails, and gourmet canapés. The main course featured an impressive selection of local and continental delights, curated by four top-tier catering outfits.

Conversations, laughter, clinking glasses, and reunions over exquisite meals created a vibrant camaraderie that carried through the night. Guiding the evening’s flow with grace, humour, and nostalgic storytelling were Nollywood icon, Keppy Ekpenyong BasseyInyang, and veteran broadcaster Toun Aderele.

Their chemistry, wit, and warmth beautifully bridged generations of alumni, evoking memories that resonated with every guest.

Parade of distinguished alumni

The formal program opened with heartfelt remarks by Alumni Association President Adebayo Ademiluyi, followed by a solemn moment of silence honoring departed members. Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, Roland Abiola Odukomaiya, captured the evening’s sentiment:

“Tonight, we honour not only the past but the promise of the future. Corona has gifted us values that transcend generations. We are products of excellence, resilience, and a legacy that continues to impact the world.”

The room glittered with distinguished alumni:

Former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, playfully reignited the friendly branch rivalry, proclaiming Yaba as “the first and best,” drawing laughter and cheers. CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, (Ikoyi); Former Cross River Governor Donald Duke, (Apapa); Sahara Oil CEO, Dr. Tony Cole, (Victoria Island); NELFUND MD, Mr. Akin Sawyerr, (Apapa); Dr. Yemisi Odubayo (MD Lagoon Hospitals), (Apapa); Bose Ogulu (Mama Burna), representing her Agbara-graduate children among many others.

Sounds that stirred the soul

The Corona School Choir led a moving rendition of the school anthem, while younger pupils from Ikoyi warmed hearts with nostalgic school songs. A soul-stirring performance by talented saxophonist Saratu El Samaila — whose mother is also an alumna serenaded many.

Her parents traveled all the way from Minna to Lagos to attend the event and also witness her performance. Former Governor, Donald Duke, reminisced: “Corona has always been more than academics. It’s about mentorship, nurturing values, and preparing minds for leadership. That’s its real legacy.”

Vision for the future

Adding forward-looking momentum, Mrs. Adeyoyin Adeshina, CEO of the Corona Schools Trust Council, unveiled one of the anniversary’s ambitious legacy projects — a state-of-the-art Tech Hub designed to future-proof students for the digital age: “Education must evolve. This Tech Hub will prepare our children for a rapidly changing world filled with possibilities.”

Justice Bukunola Adebiyi, Chair of the Corona Trust Council, added: “Seventy years is not just a number. It’s lives transformed, dreams birthed, and a commitment to excellence that remains unshaken.” Mr. Akin Sawyerr MD Nelfund also reminisced about the school’s foundational role in shaping future leaders.

Legacy of giving

A highlight of the evening was the ongoing N200 million fundraising initiative, passionately driven by Caroline Olaseinde and the fundraising committee. Beyond rallying VIP attendance, her tireless efforts successfully raised significant funds towards building the Tech Hub and establishing a scholarship endowment fund.

Significantly, Fred Ijewere set the funds ball rolling on behalf of Corona School Victoria Island Alumni and committed a substantial amount to the shortfall for the Tech Hub.

The bidding on exclusive artwork by Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya added further momentum, bringing Corona closer to its ambitious legacy goals.

Also speaking on the school’s pioneering legacy, Keem BeloOsagie, Chair Metis Capital Partners and Ikoyi alumnus, reinstated the fact that Ikoyi Creche — known then as Corona Day Nursery — set the pace for the other Corona Schools by being the very first.