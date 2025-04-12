Share

A professional driver who transported the late Afrobeat singer, Mohbad to a show on the day of his demise has shared a detailed eyewitness account of the events between the singer, his close associate Prime Boy and his wife, Wunmi.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the driver testified at the ongoing coroner’s inquest on Friday, revealing that Mohbad appeared emotionally unsettled throughout the day and was involved in multiple heated arguments, particularly with his wife.

According to the driver, the atmosphere changed once they set off for the event. Mohbad and Wunmi began arguing in Yoruba during the drive, although he could only partially understand due to the language barrier.

He recounted: “I am into the business of car hiring and have been doing this for over 20 years. On the day of the show, I went to Mohbad’s house. He came out with his wife and son looking happy and was playing with his child.”

“The only thing I heard clearly was when Wunmi said in pidgin, ‘you dey disgrace me and your pikin.’ She even threatened not to go again, but we all pleaded with her.”

At the venue, the singer performed his set and was escorted back to the vehicle by soldiers due to a crowd of area boys requesting money.

The driver said Mohbad became agitated and attempted to confront them, but he pleaded with him to remain calm. This outburst allegedly triggered a fight between Mohbad and Primeboy.

The explained further: “He told Primeboy to get down and began punching him. Primeboy kept saying, ‘Mohbad, I can’t fight you, I can’t touch you,’ but Mohbad didn’t stop.

“He kept hitting him. It was when Primeboy dodged one blow that Mohbad’s hand struck the Prado’s glass, and he injured himself.”

The injury, he said, caused visible bloodstains on the vehicle’s footmat and on Wunmi’s clothes. Despite the injury, tensions in the car escalated even further on the way home.

“Mohbad and Wunmi started arguing again. She insulted him, calling him names like ‘oloriburuku’ and ‘oloshi.’ She even claimed she once helped him borrow N200,000 in 2020, which he gave to his mother.

Mohbad replied that he would pay her back. Then she grabbed him by the shirt collar tightly until his necklace broke,”

He condemned her actions, saying, “If Wunmi was my wife, I would have beaten her blue-black for the nonsense she did in that car.”

He also addressed rumors that Mohbad had tried to throw his son into a river. “That never happened. It’s not true.”

The driver added that upon returning home, he urged both Mohbad and Wunmi to calm down. He then slept outside in the car.

At around 3 a.m., some of Mohbad’s associates asked him to drive them to a pharmacy, but he declined due to a lack of fuel.

By morning, he knocked on the gate without a response until Wunmi eventually came out around 11 a.m. and told him she thought he had left. She agreed to compensate him for the damaged vehicle.

Shockingly, the next day, the driver said he received a call instructing him to report to the nearest police station. A friend then broke the news of Mohbad’s death.

He said emotionally, “I was shocked. How come?” he said emotionally

The driver’s testimony adds to the growing layers of events surrounding the singer’s final hours, further fueling public interest in the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s mysterious death.

