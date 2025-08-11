Cornerstone Insurance To Deepen Penetration Via Retail, Micro Insurance Segments

…posts N25.89bn profit in FY’24

The Chairman, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Segun Adebanji, said the underwriting firm recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N25.89 billion in year 2024, just as the insurance revenue also grew by 49 per cent to N38.6 billion within the same period. Disclosing at the company’s 33rd Annual General Meeting in Lagos, he said the company would deepen insurance penetration through its retail and micro insurance segments.

According to him, “our profit before tax rose to N28.6 billion, marking a 68 per cent year-onyear growth. This reflects not only our commitment to strategic execution but also the strength of our diversified portfolio and prudent risk management.”

He said the performance was driven by growth across the firm’s core business lines, particularly in General Business, stressing that the Engineering, Oil and Gas and Motor Insurance portfolios delivered robust returns, contributing N6.11 billion, N5.24 billion and N4.75 billion respectively, adding that the firm’s investment income also contributed significantly, owing to strategic asset allocation and a favorable yield environment.

Adebanji informed the shareholders that the firm declared a dividend of 27 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each. Looking ahead, he stated that Cornerstone Insurance Plc is poised for continued growth, noting that the firm intends to deepen its market penetration, especially in the retail and microinsurance segments.

“With a growing youth population and increasing digital inclusion, we see significant opportunities to design affordable, need-based products that align with the realities of everyday Nigerians.” “We will also continue to invest in technology, improve customer engagement channels, and enhance our claims process through automation and AI.

Our enterprise risk management framework will be further strengthened to anticipate emerging threats and capitalize on market shifts,” he posited. He said in preparation for potential regulatory recapitalization, the company had strategically retained earnings and maintained a solid capital buffer.

“We are confident that, whatever form these reforms take, Cornerstone will emerge stronger, more competitive, and more impactful,” he said. On his part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stephen Alangbo, said: “Our priorities for 2025 and beyond are anchored on five pillars: Retail Expansion.