Cornerstone Insurance Clinches Double Honours In Q3, 2025

Cornerstone Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost and most trusted insurance companies, has been recognised with two highly coveted awards for 2025. The company has been named among the Top 100 Businesses Making Impact by Business Times and also honoured with the Best Customer Care and Risk Management Award at the West Africa Innovation Awards.’

These twin recognitions highlight Cornerstone Insurance’s consistent drive to deliver value, inspire confidence, and build stronger connections with customers and communities across Nigeria and West Africa. The Top 100 Businesses Making Impact award celebrates organisations that demonstrate measurable influence in shaping industries and driving sustainable development.

Cornerstone Insurance stood out for its role in promoting financial security, encouraging a culture of protection, and innovating within Nigeria’s evolving insurance landscape. The Best Customer Care and Risk Management Award from the West Africa Innovation platform was given in recognition of Cornerstone’s outstanding service culture and forward-looking approach to risk management.

This award reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to listen, respond, and provide timely solutions that safeguard customers’ businesses, homes, health, and future. Speaking on the double win, Stephen Alangbo, Managing Director/CEO of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, said: “Awards like these are never just about a company’s name.

They are about the people behind the name. At Cornerstone, our employees have shown what it means to serve with passion and to believe in the work we do. Without them, these recognitions would not have been possible. This is their victory, and I am proud to dedicate both awards to them. Our people are the true cornerstone of this organisation.”

Mr. Alangbo further dedicated the West Africa Innovation Award specifically to the company’s customers, adding: “Our approach to customer care is simple; listen, understand, and respond with empathy. Insurance is not just about policies and claims; it is about people, their families, their businesses, and their dreams. This recognition for customer care and risk management belongs to every client who has trusted us with their future.

We remain committed to serving them even better.” Over the years, Cornerstone Insurance has maintained a reputation for integrity, transparency, and innovation in Nigeria’s insurance sector. The company’s investments in digital transformation, its robust portfolio of insurance products, and its emphasis on customerfirst service have set it apart in an industry often challenged by trust and accessibility.