Cornered : Odogwu’s Brilliant, Engaging Short Story On Bullying

The purpose of a storyteller, notes American author, Brandon Sanderson, is not to tell you how to think, but to give you questions to think upon.” Nigerian-born writer, Chris Odogwu, does not only give the readers questions to think upon, but also takes them on a journey of discovery, in his short story aptly titled ‘Cornered’.

A brilliant short story – less than 1,100 words – written with breathtaking simplicity, clarity and brevity of expression, ‘Cornered’ is the story of a 13-year-old boy, Jamie, caught in the suffocating grip of bullying. When Jamie began school he was very excited.

Apart from acquiring knowledge, he would also make new friends. But that excitement soon turns into fear when ‘Garry – one of the senior students – appears on the scene. Thus begins his battle for survival – trapped between two fears that loom equally large in his young mind.

On one side is the physically imposing and morally bankrupt, senior student, ‘Garry, wielding the crude weapon of intimidation. On the other side stands his caring but no-nonsense mother, who, through the boy’s anxious imagination, becomes another source of unpredictable consequence.

From the opening dialogue the reader is kept in suspense, wondering what was going to happen. ‘We’re running late,’ a female voice calls outside. ‘I don’t want to go, mum,’ 13-yearold Jamie mutters as he laces his shoes in his room. Thus, the story begins. “But he could only skip school if he were sick.

It’s too late for that now, even if he wanted to fake it. He presses his hands to his forehead, squeezes gently, then shakes his head before standing up. Dragging his backpack onto his shoulders, he heads for the door but stops halfway there,” the author writes.

“The money,” he says as he turns around and scurries to the medium-sized desk by the wall. “Flinging his backpack to the ground, he rummages through the clutter on the desk. The room suddenly feels too dark, the fluorescent light seeming inadequate.

He walks towards the window and opens it, allowing daylight to stream in. ‘Garry will kill me if I don’t have his £5,’ Jamie blurts out in frustration, completely ignoring her. Efforts by his mother to know what the problem is yielded no result as Jamie is too scared to speak out, unsure of what his mother’s response would be.

As the author notes, despite Jamie’s youthful exuberance, he’s always been honest with his mum. He tells her almost everything. But for the first time, he’s holding back more than he should. Jamie arrives school, hoping to convince Garry to give him sometime.

The crux of the matter is £5, which ‘Garry is demanding from him, threatening to dal with him if he fails to do so. But, as the story unfolds, Jamie finds himself at a crossroads, knowing that returning to school without it isn’t an option for him.

This is where the story ends – with cliffhanger – giving the impression of a sequel. A brilliant commentary on bullying, with its simplicity of presentation, dramatic resonance, ‘Cornered’ is no an engaging and fascinating short story.

A must read. The writes sustains the readers’ interest with captivating turns, with series of dialogues which accounts its dramatic resonance.

Odogwu is a contributing author of the anthology ‘Suffolk Haunts: Original Stories Inspired by the Legends and Landscapes of East Anglia’, and holds an MA in Creative and Critical Writing from the University of Suffolk. An associate member of the Society of Authors (SoA) UK, he is working on his debut novel, a coming-of-age Young Adult (YA) fictional story.