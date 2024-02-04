CoreQuality CB Pioneers Excellence in Iso Certification For Nigerian Industries

Founder of CoreQuality CB Limited, Obioma Onwuka has said that the company stands out in Nigeria’s ISO certification scene with its client-centric focus and comprehensive suite of services. She added that the company’s commitment to high standards and a vision for leadership make it a reliable choice. According to her, the company was founded in response to the rising demand for local certification bodies in Nigeria.

The company focuses on quality management, environmental management, occupational health and safety, and various ISO standards. “Our unique strength lies in its client-centric methodology, offering an array of comprehensive services that go beyond the conventional scope of certification. We empower organisations for excellence while upholding professionalism and integrity,” Ms Onwuka said.

She also said that the company offers industry-specific training, auditing, consultation, and compliance support, even as it played a pivotal role in an IT company’s ISO 27001 certification, enhancing information security practices. Ms Onwuka disclosed the company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including ISO certification, auditing, training, testing, assessment, and calibration.

“We cover ISO standards such as 9001:2015, 14001:2015, 45001:2018, 27001:2022, and 22000:2018. Our tailored approach ensures clients meet industry-specific standards, offering training programmes and assessments for effective management system implementation. Additionally, our testing and calibration services guarantee precision and reliability in line with ISO criteria.”

She said that the company remains committed to staying ahead in ISO standards, aspiring to become a global leader through expanded services, partnerships, education, community impact, and innovation.