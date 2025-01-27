COREN Regional Engineering Stakeholders Summit On Restructuring Holds In Lagos

Share

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) is set to host the Lagos Regional Engineering Stakeholders Summit, a pivotal gathering aimed at unveiling and discussing the restructuring, reforms, and new operational framework of COREN.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been invited as the special guest of honour at the landmark event, which will take place on Tuesday, February 18, 202,5 in Ikeja, Lagos.

These were contained in a statement signed by Engr. (Prof.) Sadiq Zubair Abubakar, FNSE,FAEng. President and Chairman of Council and made available to the media on Monday, January 27.

“As the regulatory authority for engineering education, training and practice in Nigeria, COREN remains committed to strengthening professional standards, ensuring compliance, and fostering innovation in the sector.

“The forthcoming Summit will bring together key stakeholders, policy makers, industry leaders, academia, and professionals to deliberate on COREN’s recent legislative and operational reforms, which are designed to enhance efficiency, compliance, and governance in engineering practice nationwide.

“A major highlight of the event will be a keynote address by the Governor of Lagos State, who will deliver strategic insights on the role of engineering in sustainable infrastructure development and economic growth in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

“The Governor’s presence will further underscore the government’s commitment to engineering excellence, innovation, and professional integrity.

“Additionally, COREN will inaugurate the Lagos Regional Steering

Committee (LRSC) during the Summit.

“This committee will provide technical and administrative oversight to COREN’s Regional and State Offices, ensuring the effective implementation of key engineering regulatory activities,” he said.

He added that the activities include Engineering Regulations Monitoring and Enforcement (ERM&E), Engineering Intelligence, Surveillance, and Enforcement (EISE)Task Force, Engineering Investigations and Compliance Monitoring.

He stressed that the Summit will also introduce the expansion of COREN regulatory activities to cover at least eleven (11) engineering sectors including Agro-Allied Engineering, Aviation & Aerospace Engineering, and Oil and Gas Engineering, amongst others.

This restructuring, he said, is aimed at improving industry governance, deepening specialization, and enhancing the overall regulatory framework within the engineering sector.

Speaking ahead of the Summit, Engr. Prof. Sadiq Zubair Abubakar, emphasized the importance of the forum in aligning engineering practice with global best standards, fostering

collaboration between regulatory bodies and stakeholders, and driving national development through engineering innovation.

“This Summit presents a unique opportunity for engineers, policymakers, and industry leaders to engage in meaningful discussions that will shape the future of engineering practice in Nigeria.

“The reforms we have initiated will not only improve compliance but also strengthen the regulatory impact of COREN in all engineering sectors,”The COREN President stated.

“Stakeholders, engineering professionals, and members of the public are encouraged to participate in this critical national discourse that will influence the trajectory of engineering practice in Nigeria.

“COREN looks forward to the active participation of all stakeholders as it continues its mission to regulate and advance engineering excellence in Nigeria,” he said.

