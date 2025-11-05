COREN President Visits Gov Inuwa, Hails Gombe’s Urban Renewal Drive

…Says Gombe is Fast Emerging as Regional Model

The President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr. Sadiq Zubair Abubakar has commended Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, for redefining urban development and infrastructural renewal in the North-East, describing Gombe as a model of purposeful leadership and visionary governance.

Engr. Abubakar stated this when he led a COREN delegation, including the Registrar and senior management officials, on a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Government House, Gombe.

He said COREN decided to establish a regional office in Gombe to strengthen its presence in the North-East, citing the state’s fast-rising status as an emerging hub for engineering excellence and sustainable development.

“We have seen first-hand the transformation taking place in Gombe under your leadership. The new Shehu Abubakar District is a classical example of urban renewal anchored on proper planning and sustainability. This is governance in action, projects that are both futuristic and revolutionary,” the COREN President declared.

He explained that his team had inspected several major infrastructure sites, including the Shehu Abubakar District, the ongoing gully erosion control projects, the Gombe water supply expansion scheme, and the State High Court Complex, among others.

Engr. Abubakar described the new High Court Complex as a symbol of visionary leadership and respect for the rule of law, noting that the edifice reflects the Governor’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for the judiciary to thrive.

“What we have seen in Gombe demonstrates professionalism, engineering excellence, and political will. Your Excellency’s approach to infrastructural development is deliberate and people-oriented. COREN will continue to support the state government’s vision of building a more sustainable and economically vibrant Gombe State,” he said.

He further praised the administration’s investment in water infrastructure, which he said has significantly expanded access to safe and reliable water for residents of Gombe metropolis and adjoining communities.

“Our tour of Gombe is both an appreciation of what has been achieved under your administration and an encouragement to continue setting the pace. Gombe is clearly becoming a model in Nigeria,” Engr. Abubakar added.

In his response, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed appreciation to the COREN leadership for recognizing the transformation taking place in Gombe State, stressing that his administration is guided by a clear vision to make Gombe the commercial hub of the North-East.

“Our centrality gives us a natural advantage, but what makes us stand out is our commitment to peace, stability and the ease of doing business. We are deliberate in our efforts to build a state where infrastructure drives growth and attracts investment,” the Governor said.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya reiterated his administration’s readiness to partner with COREN in ensuring that all engineering projects in the state adhere strictly to professional standards and global best practices, assuring that Gombe will continue to uphold quality, transparency, and accountability in project execution.

Earlier, before the visit, the Deputy Governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, declared open the North-East Regional Engineering Stakeholders’ Summit/Seminar and witnessed the Inauguration of the North-East Regional Steering Committee (NERSC) of the Council held at the International Conference Centre, Gombe.