COREN Hails Kwara Governor For Supporting Local Contractors

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Kwara State Chapter, has commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his consistent support for local content development in the state’s construction and engineering sectors.

In a letter addressed to the Governor in October 2025, the State Chairman of COREN, Engr. Bashiru Lawal, lauded the administration’s “deliberate policy of patronising local professionals and contractors,” describing it as being in line with COREN’s long-standing advocacy for the recognition, utilisation, and promotion of indigenous companies in project execution.

“On behalf of COREN Kwara State Office and the entire engineering community in the state, we express our profound appreciation to Your Excellency for your exemplary commitment to empowering indigenous contractors through the recent award of contracts, particularly the engagement of Messrs CPN for the construction of Ojoku–Ilemona Road, which was recently flagged off by Your Excellency,” the letter read.

Engr. Lawal noted that the Governor’s approach not only strengthens local capacity but also enhances job creation, technology transfer, and sustainable development within the state.

“Your Excellency’s consistent support for local content development in the construction and engineering sectors stands as a testament to your dedication to inclusive growth and the overall economic advancement of Kwara State. We commend your vision and leadership in setting a standard worthy of emulation by other states and public institutions across the country,” he added.

COREN further pledged its commitment to supporting the administration’s developmental agenda and ensuring that the highest professional and ethical standards are maintained in all engineering-related projects in Kwara State.

It will be recalled that during a recent press briefing, the State Commissioner for Works, AbdulQuawy Olododo, disclosed that over 70 percent of ongoing construction projects in the state are being handled by local contractors, a policy that has significantly boosted job creation and strengthened the local economy.