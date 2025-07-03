Cordros Capital Forecasts 20.6% Market Return For Full Year 2025

The Nigerian equities market extended its bullish trajectory in the first half of 2025, buoyed by resilient corporate earnings, improving macroeconomic indicators, and a dominant showing by domestic institutional investors.

Research analysts at Lagos based Cordros Capital Limited have projected a full-year return of 20.6 per cent, citing favorable monetary dynamics, persistent domestic liquidity, and earnings resilience across key sectors as major tailwinds.

In a mid-year economic outlook released yesterday titled: “H2-25 Outlook – Reform to Recovery: Still Navigating the Rebound,” the firm noted that while the market’s H1 performance was initially tempered by delays in monetary policy easing, investor sentiment improved remarkably in Q2 on the back of declining inflation, reduced fixed income yields, and upbeat Q1 earnings.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) has advanced 16.4 per cent year-to-date (YTD), pushing the benchmark above the 119,000 mark to close at 119,741.23 points as of July 1, with market capitalisation swelling to N75.80 trillion—up from N66.51 trillion at the end of 2024.

“With expectations of a dovish policy pivot by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the second half, alongside clearer signs of macroeconomic stability, the outlook for H2 is cautiously optimistic,” the report stated.

Domestic investors remained the principal drivers of equity market activity, accounting for 70.8% of to – tal transaction value—equivalent to N2.42 trillion out of the N3.41 trillion traded between January and May.

Institutional investors led the charge, representing 50.5 per cent ( N1.22 trillion) of domestic participation, slightly edging out retail investors at 49.5 per cent (N1.20 trillion).

Foreign portfolio activity, while still cautious, exhibited signs of re – awakening. Gross foreign transactions spiked in March to N699.89 billion—nearly matching full-year 2024 levels—resulting in a marginal net inflow of N50 million.

Overall, net foreign outflows declined to N 23.16 billion in H1-25, down from N 76.65 billion in H1-24, signaling a tentative return of offshore interest amid improving market conditions. Performance across sectors was robust, with mid-cap and consumer goods counters delivering outsized returns. BETAGLASS led the charge, surging 414.6 per cent YTD, buoyed by margin expansion and upbeat sentiment.

HONYFLOUR (+241.3%), VI – TAFOAM (+231.1%), and NNFM (+146.0%) similarly rallied on the back of growing retail interest in mid-tier value stocks.

The consumer goods segment mounted a spirited comeback, with NASCON (+137.3%), INTBREW (+150.5%), NB (+59.0%), and NESTLE (+65.7%) staging strong rallies following notable earnings rebounds.

NB, for example, slashed its cost-to-sales ratio to 56.6 per cent in Q1-25 from 63.9% a year earlier, returning to profitability with an EPS of N1.43 versus a prior-year loss. INTBREW’s similar turn – around saw its cost ratio fall to 65.7%, yielding a positive EPS of N0.30.