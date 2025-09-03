CORAN Seeks More Indigenous Petroleum Products Refining

The Crude Oil Refiners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has said that it is imperative for more indigenous refining of petroleum products. President of CORAN, Mr. Momoh Jimah Oyarekhua, in a statement yesterday noted that there had been decades of exporting crude and importing refined products at great cost.

He stated that the forthcoming CORAN Summit 2025 would shape Africa’s refining agenda for energy security. Oyarekhua said: “After decades of exporting crude and importing refined products at great cost, the time has come to refine more at home, create jobs, and secure Africa’s energy future.

“The CORAN Summit 2025 is not just another meeting; it is a rallying point for action, partnerships, and policy direction to transform the refining landscape According to the statement, the CORAN Summit 2025, is scheduled to take place on October 6–7, 2025, at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It added that with the theme: “Refining – Key to Energy Security in Africa,” the two-day event will convene top leaders from government, industry, finance, and civil society to chart a new course for Africa’s refining future. It said: “Africa, despite being a major crude oil producer, remains heavily reliant on imported petroleum products.

In Nigeria before now, over 90 percent of refined fuel has been imported, leaving the economy exposed to global shocks, draining reserves, and inflating costs. The 2023 removal of fuel subsidies further underscored the urgency of building a self-sufficient refining sector as households and industries grappled with rising energy prices.

“Today, with the establishment of both conventional refineries and modular refineries, expanding private investment, and accelerating policy reforms, the opportunity to reimagine Africa’s refining future has never been greater.

“The summit will feature keynote sessions, technical panels, advertisements, and high-level networking. Discussions will address pressing issues, including investor-friendly policies, financing and de-risking strategies, innovative and cleaner refining technologies, regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), energy transition and job creation in the refining and petrochemical sectors.