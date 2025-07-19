CORAN, MEMAN: We’re not aware PIA prohibits sale of refineries

Success Nwogu

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN), Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho (Rtd) and the Chief Executive of Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, have said that they are not aware of any section of the Petroleum Industry Act that prohibits the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) from selling Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries.

Speaking in separate interviews with Saturday Telegraph yesterday, they noted that the Federal Government had spent a humongous amount on the Turnaround Maintenance and rehabilitation of the refineries without positive results.

Industry sources have continued to maintain that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 grants NNPC Ltd the authority to sell its assets, including refineries, as a commercial entity.

According to the experts, NNPC Ltd, alongside the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and the Ministry of Petroleum, can work with the National Council on Privatisation and Commercialisation (NCPC) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to initiate a transparent sale of shares or liquidation of the assets.

They added that to proceed with the sale, NNPC Ltd would likely need to follow a transparent and competitive process, involving key stakeholders in the downstream sector.

This, according to them, would help ensure the sale is done in the best interest of the nation and aligns with the goals of the PIA.

Iheanacho who is a former Minister of Interior said there was no reason not to review the objectives of setting up the refineries if they were not meeting those objectives.

He stated that he did not see any section of the Petroleum Industry Act that debarred the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, as a commercial entity from selling unprofitable and unviable assets.

Iheanacho, who also is Chairman of Integrated Oil and Gas Ltd., a comprehensive study of the refineries will reveal their true state and cautioned against pumping more money into the refineries for rehabilitation of upgrade before sale if eventually the decision has been taken.

He said: “I can’t imagine that the PIA will die at the hands of a policymaker. The PIA is actually supposed to make life a lot easier for people who are managing the industry.

“So you cannot have the provision of the PIA that says, don’t touch the industry, don’t touch the refineries, even if available information dictates that, the best solution would be to sell them.

“So, I don’t know if there’s any such a provision in the PIA, and I would be very surprised if there was such.

“The indication by the NNPC Ltd GCEO, that there is consideration for the sale of the three refineries is a good idea. I mean there’s nothing we should say that we shouldn’t even think about.

“The refineries were built. There were definitely criteria upon which the decision was taken in the first place. If the expected benefits have not been realised, then we are entitled to review whether it’s a good idea to continue to have those refineries in public ownership, or whether private sector incentives through sale might be the best option going forward.

He added: “There’s no such thing as a strategic sale if you want to sell it. There are people who can actually value the stock and then you can sell it in accordance with what we think they are worth. So the idea as to let’s go and spend a little bit more money and make it workable before we sell it doesn’t make sense.

“If you want to sell it, then you sell it. What you have to do is to consider the state of the refineries itself. We don’t have open source information as to whether the refineries are going to work.

“We just know that they haven’t worked for some time. We don’t know how much investment is required to be committed to repairing them. So there are so many things that really ought to be taken into account.

“Buut at the end of the day, the balance of all those views will come to play and determine what happens.

“If the refineries are absolutely far gone in terms of their physical presentation, then maybe it’s not worth it to spend more money trying to repair them.

“So there’s so many things that need to be done. But what we should do is actually have a proper study that really looks at all and every issue that relates to the presence of those refineries in our economy and then be guided by what is decided at the end of the day.”

On his part, Isong said while selling the refineries, the objectives for which they were initially established should be taken into consideration.

While not supporting the sale of the refineries at ridiculous amounts, he advised that price should not be the major determining factor for their sale.

“On whether, PIA allows NNPC Ltd to sell those refineries, I wouldn’t know. I haven’t read that part of the PIA. I don’t know.

“The suggestion by the NNPC Ltd boss for the sale of the refineries is a brilliant idea. I think Prof Wumi Iledare said that such a sale should be strategic.

“I would agree with that. Such a sale should be strategic. It should benefit the country as much as possible. Strategic, it should be to somebody that is going to invest and get the refineries up and running.

“What I’m talking about is that in terms of the sales, we’ve seen the sale of some national assets that were sold at a very ridiculous price. So I think you are advising NNPC to ensure that the sales are transparent and not at a poor price.

“The price is not the most important thing. Strategic means you must ask yourself what are the objectives that are most important to you. At the point of any type of sale.

“I know that the nation has sunk a lot of money into that and such should be taken into consideration. But what if somebody were to buy it and go and sell off all those things? Would that make you happy? You put those things there, let’s say it would cost you $1.5 billion. I’m going to take those things and go and sell them off at $2 billion. You recovered your money, yes. But is that what you are looking for as a country? No.

There are things which are as important, if not more important, than the price. They need to take into consideration what they are selling. Are they selling as a growing concern? Because if they are doing that, are they selling land and assets?

Because you must remember that the liability of the employees is significant. Employee liability. Whoever is buying is not going to take on those responsibilities.

“Or you are going to have to discount those responsibilities. Because under normal circumstances, Whoever is buying it may want to overhaul the staff complement. If you don’t overbuy it, will you keep all the old staff?

“I won’t. People who have stayed 20 years without working, without any salary. Not all of them are productive anymore. That’s the point I’m making. Important, you may say, but I’m sure you know what he’s doing.

“The interest is more with the refinery continuing to run. Or running afresh. Because it hasn’t run for a very long time, so I can’t say it’s continuing to run. But if it’s starting afresh, so be it. But it’s to get the refinery working. That’s the most important thing. And working efficiently and competitively.”