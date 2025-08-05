CORA, NLNG Honour 2025 Longlist Of 11 Authors

Nigeria’s literary community came alivebas the Committee for Relevant Art (CORA), in collaboration with The Nigeria Prize for Literature, hosted a book party in Lagos to celebrate the 11 authors longlisted for the 2025 edition of the prestigious prize.

The event marked the first public appearance of the longlisted writers and featured book readings and a panel discussion, with authors participating both physically and virtually. It attracted writers, readers, literary enthusiasts, and members of the media in a vibrant celebration of Nigerian storytelling.

The 11 longlisted authors were selected from 252 entries by a panel of judges chaired by Professor Saeedat Bolajoko Aliyu of Kwara State University. Other members of the panel included Professor Stephen Mbanefo Ogene of Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Mr. Olakunle Kasumu, host of Channels Book Club.

Speaking at the event, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, described the NLNG/CORA Book Party as a key highlight in the lead-up to the announcement of the winner in October. She said the event represents more than a literary gathering, noting that it unites authors, journalists, and literature lovers while giving visibility to Nigerian writing.

Horsfall reaffirmed NLNG’s belief in the power of storytelling and its impact on national development. “While we produce energy to power homes, we also believe that stories power hope,” she said. “In the past 20 years, the literature prize has ignited dreams, sharpened critical thinking, and inspired a new generation of Nigerian writers now stepping onto the global literary stage.”

She added that the Prize has contributed significantly to raising standards in writing, editing, and publishing, while giving validation and encouragement to stories that might otherwise go unheard. “The Nigeria Prize for Literature continues to remind the world that Nigeria has voices that matter,” she stated.

Horsfall also praised the longlisted authors for their outstanding achievement, calling it a source of pride not only for their families but for the nation and for NLNG as a sponsor.

Also speaking at the event, CORA Secretary-General Toyin Akinosho emphasized the importance of public literary platforms in deepening engagement between writers and their audiences. He stressed the need for such spaces to foster dialogue, idea exchange, and exploration of the creative processes that shape Nigerian literature.

Now in its 21st year, The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), rotates annually among four literary genres: prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.