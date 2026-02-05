Copyright Levy: MCSN Receives N1.2bn Boost For Nigerian Musicians

The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) has announced the receipt of the first tranche of the Copyright Levy Fund under Section 89 of the Copyright Act 2022, amounting to ₦1,205,956,580.20 for musical works and sound recordings.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the society expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for providing the political will that enabled the long-awaited implementation of the levy. It also acknowledged the support of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Minister of Finance, the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr. John Ohi Asein, whose collective efforts ensured the successful disbursement of the fund.

MCSN said the payment aligns with the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda of positioning the creative industry as a major contributor to Nigeria’s economy, stressing that the development is “not political but an economic reality” with far-reaching implications for creators.

The society noted that although the copyright levy had existed in Nigeria’s copyright framework since 1988, it had never been implemented until now. It added that the disbursement would benefit grassroots creators nationwide and help alleviate long-standing economic hardship among musicians.

While welcoming the development, MCSN raised concerns over what it described as sustained attempts by certain interests to frustrate Nigeria’s collective management system. It cited campaigns by the Record Labels Proprietors Initiative (RELPI), which it alleged falsely claims to represent sound recording owners without clearly defining its legal status or interests.

MCSN explained that rights in sound recordings are shared between producers and performers, many of whom—along with independent producers—are direct members and assignors of the society. It added that the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), the legally recognised association of performers and music employers, maintains a subsisting agreement with MCSN to represent these interests.

The society further stated that RELPI comprises nine entities, many foreign-interest dominated, which already operate under collective management systems in their home countries. It argued that attempts to undermine Nigeria’s collective management framework run contrary to national interest, African Union policy, and international best practices, including provisions of the Berne Convention and the WIPO Copyright Treaty.

Reaffirming its mandate, MCSN maintained that it remains the licensed body to collectively manage rights in musical works and sound recordings in Nigeria under the Copyright Act 2022, warning that any deviation could return the industry to years of confusion and inefficiency.

The society concluded by reiterating its appreciation to President Tinubu for what it described as a landmark intervention poised to deliver meaningful change for Nigerian musicians and the broader creative sector.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for touching the lives of our musicians across the board,” the statement said.