Copyright Day: ‘NCC Committed To Protecting Authors’ Rights’

Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has restated its commitment to raising public awareness on the copyright and protecting the rights of authors.

The Director-General of NCC, Dr John Asein, in a statement in Abuja by his Director, Public Affairs, Mrs Ijeoma Egbunike, stated this while commemorating the 2025 World Book and Copyright Day.

The World Book and Copyright Day, set aside by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), is annually observed on every April 23.

The Day with the theme “Read Your Way’’ is focused on the importance of books, promote reading and raise awareness on the role of copyright in promoting and protecting the rights of authors.

The NCC boss said that it also focused on the importance of reading for pleasure, supporting a child’s right to choose their own books and embedding reading as a lifelong habit with numerous benefits.

According to him, the day highlights the importance of books, authors, publishers, and libraries, while safeguarding the copyright of authors’ world book.

“Copyright Day 2025 emphasises on how books can pave the way for a better future, focusing on how literary expressions shape global institutions and the importance of copyright in the digital age.

“The day is to interweave the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with literature, promoting a future where knowledge, culture, and sustainability coexist.

“It is to promote the enjoyment of books and reading, as well as ensuring that everyone has access to the most beautiful invention for sharing ideas across time,” he said.

The director-general noted that the transformative power of reading to shape character, stimulate the mind and empower the individual to realise his or her potentials could not be overemphasised.

“Technological advancements in the digital age to overcome limitations of time, space, reach for knowledge and gain insight for quality life has continued to shape policies positively for societal benefits.

“The book no doubt in whatever form, remains a veritable vehicle for transporting ideas between generations, cultures, and civilisations. He advocated enhanced collaborations of government, development partners and institutions towards entrenching a sound reading culture.

According to him, this can be achieved through promotion and publishing of books and readable publications across indigenous languages and digital platforms to actualise the vision of promoting books and reading across board.

