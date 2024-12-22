""" """

New Telegraph

December 22, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 22, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Copyright: Brazilian Court…

Copyright: Brazilian Court Orders Removal Of Adele’s Song From Streaming Platforms

Brazilian High Court on Saturday ordered that British singer, Adele’s song be removed from radio and all streaming platforms globally over alleged copyright.

The presiding judge, Justice Vitctor Torres gave the judgment after a Brazil local composer, Toninho Geraes accused Adele of copying works from his 1995 album.

Geraes claimed that Adele’s 2015 song ‘Million Years Ago’, was copied from his 1996 classic, ‘Mulheres’, sung by Martinho da Vila, a Brazilian singer.

READ ALSO:

However, Geraes sued Adele for lost royalties, demanding $160,000 in moral damages, and wants a songwriting credit on Adele’s song.

Also, the court also threatened Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony and Universal with $8,000 fine “per act of non compliance”.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"
Tags:

Read Previous

Unlocking Global Potential: The France-Nigeria Business Council and Nigeria’s New Economic Horizon
Read Next

What to Do in the Spa This Holiday
Share
Copy Link
×