Coping with reality of unemployment

Every year, tertiary institutions in Nigeria churn out milluans of graduates from various disciplines. They head for the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) which lasts for one year. At the end of this scheme which many young Nigerians have dubbed Now Your Suffering Continues, they are offloaded into the already saturated labour market. Usually, most of them head for Abuja, the nation’s capital where they believe they could get employed into any of the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs)of the federal government or the private sector They arrive the city with great expectations but the hopes of these graduates diminish as they walk up and down the streets of Abuja to discover that the jobs are nonexistent.

Options

In due course, the truth dawns on them and while some take to menial jobs at construction sites others take to crime and drugs out of frustration. Yet there are also those who simply keep their certificates aside to seek other means of livelihood through skill acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes. The story of Eneojo Elias, a graduate of Kogi State University is such a pathetic one. He had virtually given up on the search for jobs in Abuja when Inside Abuja met him on the street “It’s not easy living in Abuja without a job. After NYSC, I went to the Federal Civil Service Commission to fill form hoping that I will be called upon for a job anytime soon, but I have been waiting for job since 2014. But then one has to make do with what is available like some contract jobs that attract little pay and gambling. “I am even tired of looking for job but where do I get the desired capital to start up a business? Notwithstanding, we will keep applying for any available position until I scale through,” he said. Elias urged the Federal government to create employment opportunities for graduates who troop into the city believing that jobs are readily available. He said the unemployment situation would discourage younger ones from going to school.

Entrepreneurship

Rose Makoji is a certified environmentalist from School of Health Science and Technology Before her graduation, she had already armed herself with tailoring skills as if she knew what lay ahead of her “Living in Abuja without a job is not funny at all but then, some difficult situation will make one to discover some hidden potentials, I graduated from school of Health Science and Technology four years back but then, I did not completely depend on getting a job with my certificate in Abuja. So , while in school, I enrolled into tailoring training. As I speak to you now, tailoring is my major source of income and I am happy with what I do,” she said.

Under-employed

According to Stephen Okolo, a graduate of Business Administration, Kogi State University Anyigba, the unemployed are the most dehumanized in Abuja “Certificate has no expiry date hence it can be useful at anytime. But the unemployed in Abuja are the most dehumanized as they live at the mercy of financial supports from family and friends. “After my NYSC, I spent all the savings I made on transportation to submit my CV in different offices hopping that I will be called upon for a job someday. I actually got invitations for interview from some organizations, after which I was offered a job but the salary can only take care of my transportation fare. “After few months I realized this is not the kind of Job I need so I kept pressing for a better job that will enable me to get decent accommodation because I was squatting with my cousins then. “Long story made short, I got a loan from one of my friends after sharing my farming ideas with him and to the glory of God, I am now living comfortably in Abuja and playing host to other people. “Farming is very lucrative and I have even giving up on looking for white collar job. I have other investments whose capital emanated from farming,” he said.

Survival strategy

Okai Sunday is a graduate of Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He told Inside Abuja how he survived the difficulty of unemployment through Ubber taxi business. “Banking job is one of the time consuming job I know. I never liked it but when I came to Abuja and my dream job was not forth coming I had to accept it since it was the only available job for me then. After working for a year and Coping with reality of unemployment Graduating students half as a bank marketer, I was able to save little money which I used to buy my first car. “I resigned from the job almost immediately after buying my car because I found ubber business as a better offer, because the car is mine, I made so much money from ubber taxi in four months that I was able to change my car to a better one. “Here I am now, I am married, gotten my own two bedroom apartment and with couple of cars within three years. Living in Abuja without job in my early days was so though but thank God things have turned around for me,” he said.

Expert view

For Natasha Abu, tailoring is the way out. He said: “My poor parents suffered to see me through University education hoping that I will become their messiah immediately I become a graduate, I have toiled round the city of Abuja in search of job but I got none so, I registered for tailoring training and after the training, I rented a small space in my boss’ shop where I sew for people. That is how I am surviving now. My certificate is under my box unutilised.” Joy Unini, is a graduate of Social Sciences from Delta State University, Abraka, she said she is thinking of going back to her village owing to the challenges that come with joblessness in Abuja. “It’s really not easy staying in Abuja without job. You get to hear all manner of annoying comments from your host coupled with the frustration that comes with joblessness, I am even thinking of going back to my village where cost of living will be minimal. Abuja is not fair to me at all and I don’t think it is by force to live in the city of Abuja,”she said.