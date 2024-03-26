Coping With Children’s School Fees Payment: Parents cry out

With the seemingly biting economic hardship in the country, and its attendant high cost of living permissible by the high inflation, most Nigerians, particularly parents, guardians and students are agonising over the challenges and difficulties of coping with payment of their children and wards’ school fees, as well meeting other essentials of school needs. Unexpectedly, private school owners and proprietors are also counting their losses following the huge indebtedness of parents to the schools due to inability to pay their children’s school fees, resulting from the high school fees, inflation rate and rising cost of food and other items. Meanwhile, investigations by New Telegraph have further indicated that access to schooling, which is one of the worst hit and threatened by the economic crisis, has become a challenge for many Nigerian children, especially those from low income homes or poor economic backgrounds, as their dream to acquire education is being endangered. The nation’s harsh economy, due to the removal of oil subsidy, last year, by the Federal Government, has begun to take its toll on access and provision of quality education, as some parents are currently finding it difficult and unbearable to pay their children or wards’ school fees, or at least allow their continued stay in private schools. More worrisome, is how many parents due to the harsh economic situation are withdrawing their children from private schools, and enroll them in public schools as a result of the inability posed by the current hardship.

NAPPS

Narrating their experience, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), who said unarguably these are not the best of times for parents and private school owners in the country, stated that the current economic challenges had really affected all sectors of the national economy, in which the education sector is not exempted or totally immune. He, however, described the situation as harrowing not only for parents to pay their children’s school fees, but also to private schools that have to struggle to keep afloat and to offer the children quality education. NAPPS National President, Chief Yomi Otubela, while speaking with Our Correspondent on phone, lamented how the economic situation has affected all businesses, both private and public sectors, and that the education sector is not different as it is also grossly affected by the economic meltdown. Therefore, he stated that the economic hardship, which has taken its toll on education generally, has in one way or the other affected parents’ response to payment of their wards’ school fees. While some parents are still maintaining the status quo in their payment drive, some parents, the President stated, could not pay or as at when due, as they only manage to pay at the end of the day. On whether this has forced parents to withdraw their children from private schools, Otubela, who recalled that some parents who could not afford to pay due to their economic situation had to move their children to public schools, however, added that many parents because of their indebtedness move their children from one school to the other, leaving the schools to bear the consequences.

Parents

Given the inclement economic situation of the country, parents have continued to relive their bitter experience of what they face to pay their children’s school fees. Faced with the challenges of high school fees and the inability to pay due to the economic hardship, many parents who are struggling with payment of their children’s school fees, are lamenting their plight. Some parents, who spoke to our correspondent in Abuja, wondered that even though providing the children the best education was their priority, the fight for survival seems to be top on the list, following the hyper-inflation on all goods and services in the country. Mr. Akon Osakwe (not real name), for instance, said he had painfully watched two of his children spend over two months at home, as a result of his inability to pay their fees in the school. He noted that presently he is owing over N100,000 for his children’s fees, and he struggled to pay N40,000, but which the school said was not enough and thus sent the children home in November, last year. I tried to pay an additional N30,000 when they resumed a few weeks later, but the amount I am owing the school has further increased because this school term has also ended,” he added. Also, a mother, Mrs Lillian Adikwu, who has four children in primary and kindergarten, lamented that it has not been easy paying their children’s school fees. “This term we had to plead with the school management to allow us to pay whatever we could afford with a promise to complete the payment before the end of the term. We have not been able to do that till now.

Again, we couldn’t even afford the school bus anymore, and for this reason the children sometimes have to skip school because it is difficult to give them transport money to school,” she stated. Findings in Akure, Ondo State capital, also revealed that parents are not finding it easy to pay their children’s school fees due to the economic challenges facing the country. According to Mr Ademola Fakunle, it has been difficult for him and other parents to pay their children school fees, but that the saving grace is that his child’s school allows part payment or monthly payment to cushion the effects of the hardship. But, in the case of Gabriel Adeseeke, he had to withdraw his children from private school to public school due to the biting economic hardship in order to reduce the family’s burden, saying many parents have been forced to withdraw their children from private school to public school. Some parents, who spoke with New Telegraph in Ilorin, Kwara State, hinted that payment of children’s school fees at this time has not been easy at all, citing increment in school fees and the chaotic economic situation as reasons. “Luckily, in my children’s school, they allow payment by installment which makes it a little bit easier. But in all, before you know it, one term has ended and another one has started for you to be running helterskelter for another round of payment of school fees,” a parent said. “Coping with the payment of my children’s school fees in a time like this, when the economic condition of the country is that terribly bad, has been a Herculean task, and for most parents too,” Mr. Bamidele Ariyo, said, adding that most parents resorted to either take cooperative loans or arrange for contribution which they can collect towards the resumption of schools.

“There are times as parents, when we have to obtain loans to pay the children’s school fees and within the twinkling of an eye, the term has ended and another school fees have to be paid while the previous loans have not been fully refunded, thereby making the parents to approach the school authorities to plead for the fees to be paid in installment,” some parents recalled. On his part, Pastor Jide Adesina, who son is at Olivet Baptist Academy, Oyo, said payment of school fees has not been easy nowadays, saying to make payment easier for parents, the management agreed that we can pay in two installments, but despite that it has not been easy coping with the payment as other demands such as PTA, Development, Sports levies are also competing. In the meantime, a civil servant in Ibadan, Oyo State, Mr. Iyanda Adekunle, whose son has just secured admission to the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye in Ogun State, has bemoaned the increment of the school fees to about N170,000 per session, apart from other levies or charges, as he recounted his ordeal.“All the charges are harrowing, particularly as our income does not match the payment of our children’s school fees, and it is not easy for us at all. We want to appeal to the Federal Government to improve the economy, reviewed upward workers’ salaries in order for parents to meet their obligations given the hardship parents are presently facing in funding the education of their children. A widow, who lives in Ibadan and simply identified herself as Mummy Joy, and whose daughter is in The Polytechnic, Ibadan, said she is coping by allowing other family needs to suffer. But, for another mother, who works as an Attendant Staff in a private hospital in Ibadan, she had to withdraw her son from a private secondary school to a public school since she could no longer cope with the school fees and her inability to pay. “My son is now in SS2 and we were paying N75,000 when he was in SS1. The school has increased the school fees to N110,000. My income cannot cope with the new school fees and that is why I have moved my son to a public school,” she stressed.

A parent in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Mrs. Tope Adeyemi, who spoke to our Correspondent accused owners of private schools of exploitation, lamenting that many school owners are unreasonable with their school fees and other charges. She said, the current economic hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and naira devaluation against the dollar, has further compounded the woes of parents who find it extremely difficult to meet their various obligations, especially payment of school fees. Another parent, Samuel Badmus urged school owners to offer parents a flexible payment option that could allow them to pay their children’s school fees in installments. A parent, Mrs Theresa Imasun, who has three children in one of the private schools in Benin, recalled how she had to plead with the school proprietor of the school when she could only pay for two of the children to allow the three of them write the examination, while she promised to pay fully at the end of the month. Meanwhile, in Niger State, findings indicated that following the economic situation in the country, parents and school managements have devised methods to ease the payment of school fees. One of the parents, Mrs. Christabel Musa, while lamenting the current economic situation said that “it is not easy to pay the children’s school fees, especially when the prices of commodities have gone up astronomically. According to her, it took the intervention of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) to appeal to the management which eventually reduced the fees by 10 per cent.

However, the PTA Chairperson of El-Amin International School, Fati Lami Abubakar described the increment in school fees as unpalatable, but could not be blamed on the proprietors. “I want to say that education is the best investment we as parents can give to our children and so, we have no other choice than to make some sorts of sacrifices to forego some luxuries pending when things will normalize or even get better,” she said. Mallam Aminu Mohammed, a parent, who has four children at the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, said: “If not for God’s grace and financial discipline one would not have been able to pay his children’ school fees. Proprietors Reacting to the current hardship and its negative effects on education, the Proprietor of Masterpiece Schools, Ogun State, Mr Tunde Atambala, while reliving his schools’ experience, however, stated that the response of parents to their children’s school fees is relatively okay, as the management put in place a payment structure that allows installment payments by parents to pay two or three times per term, but to be completed before a new term. “With this payment arrangement, less than 15 per cent of our students owe for this term. But, where we have problems is transportation for our students. We have stopped it because of the cost of fuel and to reduce the financial burden of the parents,” he said.

On the withdrawal of students for inability of their parents to pay their fees, Atambala pointed out that none of such happened in the schools, perhaps for the ease of payment arrangement, saying except some of the students whose parents relocated them to abroad, and those who changed their residence from the school environment. Also, concerned about the harsh economy and its impact on families, the management of Royal Destiny International School (RDIS) in Kubwa, a suburb in Abuja, which did not increase the school fees, has rather introduced certain measures that offer parents soft payment arrangement in order to ensure the children’s retention and completion in school. The Head, Admin of RDIS, Mrs. Mercy Sunday, told New Telegraph that such measures were put in place in view of what our parents are passing through, as many of them find it very difficult to pay and we try as much as possible to make it very light for them. “We have a school fees paying order set up for our parents depending on their income and their ability to pay. Parents who can’t pay once can pay a certain amount of money every month, quarterly or twice. We try as much as possible to make our parents feel comfortable paying school fees with ease without stress,” she said.

However, despite the mechanisms put in place to make payment of school fees easier, the Accountant RDIS, Mr. Mathew Ameh, lamented that a good number of parents still owe the school.

Expressing worry over the development, the Principal of the Union Baptist Grammar School, Ilorin, Rev’d Adejo Emmanuel, said the response of parents to payment of their children’s school fees, to a large extent, is encouraging despite the challenging times in the country and the hike in school fees occasioned by the removal of petroleum subsidy by the Federal Government. Being a mission school, he noted that the proprietors of Union Baptist Grammar School were magnanimous in approving only a marginal hike in school fees considering the current difficulty and the plight of parents. “Even though parents are supposed to pay their children’s school fees in full before the school resumes, parents who cannot pay up at once are allowed to pay by installment. We give room for dialogue with parents on how they can fully pay their children’s school fees before the term ends and this has yielded positive results,” he said. At the Anglican Cathedral Schools, Ilorin, Kwara State, the Principal, who declined to mention his name, said: “We allow students to pay by installment since we all know the situation in the country. Even during the period of examination, some parents would not pay up their fees, but we allow them because we know that with time, they will pay up. We, therefore, give room for payment in installment.”

The Principal of Chapel Secondary School, also in Ilorin, Mrs Niniola, recalled that parents are really trying, but that some still find it difficult to meet up with the payment of their children’s school fees due to the economic situation of the country. In view of this, he stated that the school allows payment of school fees on installment basis to make it easier for our parents. Expressing her frustration over the current bad economic situation, the Head Teacher of a private school in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Mrs. Folashade Akani, said many schools are today operating at a loss and at the mercy of parents. The situation, according to her, has forced several parents to withdraw their children from private schools, while more are still planning to take similar step because they could no longer afford payment of their children’s school fees.

“In fact, some parents, who owe some schools’ last session’s fees, have deceitfully withdrawn their children to other schools without paying their debts. “Many parents will approach school management and plead that we should allow their children in classes even without payment and we often listen to their appeal,” she stressed. Like their counterparts in other states, school owners in Edo State have cried out that they are in financial distress, as many parents could no longer pay their wards’ school fees any more, even as they lamented that some schools in order to survive have resorted to accepting part payment, as well as asking students to leave the school and not to come back until their school fees are paid in full. According to the Proprietress of Royal Standard Fresh Academy, Benin City, Mrs Helen Ifeanyi Oseyem, the situation has become so intense that many parents cannot afford to pay their wards’ school fees any longer.

“The situation is pathetic, as many parents can no longer pay not just the school fees, but also other fees such as to register their children and wards for examinations. To the Proprietor of Good Speed Academy, Benin, Pastor Joseph Clarkson, the situation became more challenging after the removal of the fuel subsidy and the attendant inflation that characterised the government policy. An administrative staff at Famous El-Amin International School, a private school owned by Late Mrs Maryam Babangida, wife of Former Nigeria Military President, Ibrahim Babangida told New Telegraph that arrangements were made for parents to pay in installment. Similarly, the Proprietor of Trophies International School, Minna, Yusuf Barde, said because of the economic situation in the country, parents were given a grace of three installments to pay their wards’ school fees. He added: “Although there are some students, who are enjoying certain percentages of scholarships as a result of their family background, either loss of a parent or by previous academic performance.” Additional report by Babatope Okeowo, Sola Adeyemo, Daniel Atori, Francis Ogbuagu, Olufemi Adediran