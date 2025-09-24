Copenhagen, Oslo Airports Close Temporarily Due To Drone Sightings

Denmark and Norway were forced to close their main airports on Monday night due to drone sightings.

Danish police were unable to confirm the type or the number of drones seen around Copenhagen Airport, but told reporters on Tuesday morning that they were likely flown by a “capable operator” who wanted to “show off”.

Police confirmed that armed forces were activated in response to the sighting, but said there was nothing to indicate that the drones were intended to cause harm.

Operations at Copenhagen airport resumed at 00:30 local time (23:30 GMT) after flights were suspended for almost four hours following a drone sighting. Oslo airport also reopened after four hours of airspace closure.

Danish police also said that “a number of measures will be implemented” as part of the investigation, but would not confirm what these measures might be, reports the BBC. They confirmed that around 20,000 passengers were impacted by the airport closure.