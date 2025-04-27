Share

Barcelona winger, Lamine Yamal has declared that Real Madrid are unable to cope with Barça this season, following their dramatic Copa del Rey triumph on Saturday night.

Speaking after Hansi Flick’s side came from behind to defeat their bitter rivals, Yamal highlighted the team’s growing dominance over Los Blancos.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Jules Koundé scored a dramatic 116th-minute winner to seal a 3-2 victory after Ferran Torres had forced extra time with a late equaliser.

The Copa del Rey win marks Barcelona’s third victory over Madrid this season, following their emphatic 4-0 LaLiga win at the Santiago Bernabéu in October and their 5-2 triumph in the Spanish Supercopa final in January. The two sides are scheduled to meet again in the league on May 11.

“I said to Ronald [Araújo] when we were speaking in the hotel earlier: ‘If they score one goal, no problem. If they score two goals? No problem.

“They cannot handle us this year we have shown it,’” Yamal told reporters after the match.

The 17-year-old winger was instrumental in the victory, providing assists for both Pedri’s opening goal and Torres’ equaliser after Real Madrid had taken the lead through Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Barcelona’s latest win further solidifies their resurgence under Flick and intensifies the rivalry heading into their next clash in May.

