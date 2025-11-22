The Managing Director/GM2 of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr Babatunde Ajayi, has highlighted Lagos State’s commitment to building a robust localised carbon economy that attracts investment, strengthens environmental protection, and creates long-term employment opportunities.

He also stressed the importance of policy innovation, public-private partnerships, and scaled climate financing in driving sustainable development.

He stated this at an international dialogue convened by Vivacity Development, which brought together global climate leaders at the Global Carbon Council (GCC) Climate Action Hub, Blue Zone, Pavilion E193, in Brazil.

In recent years, global discussions have increasingly focused on how cities and emerging economies can build climate-resilient workforces and unlock inclusive economic opportunities through carbon markets, remediation projects, and green innovation.

The keynote address of the dialogue was delivered by Dr Ajayi, as the panel featured globally respected thought leaders, including Philip M. Fearnside, Research Professor, National Institute for Research in Amazonia (INPA), Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on SDGs, Rodrigo Perpetuo, Executive Director, ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability, South America Secretariat, Andrea Alvares, President of the Board, Instituto Ethos and Olumide Idowu, Executive Director, ICCDI Africa.

The session was moderated by Ms Ebaide Q. Omiunu and Mr Chaste Inegbedion, Head of Failure & Social Experiments, Semaform Foundation.

During the discussions, speakers examined practical pathways for scaling green jobs across sectors such as waste recovery, carbon monitoring, renewable energy, urban forestry, and climate innovation.

Vivacity Development has been at the forefront of ensuring Nigeria is not left behind in this evolving global landscape.

In her opening remarks, Engr. Oluwakemi Ann-Melody Areola, CEO of Vivacity Development and Chief Host, stressed the urgent need for climate action that creates accessible, future-focused job pathways.

She described Lagos Carbon Market as “a transformative opportunity to strengthen climate resilience, expand economic participation, and empower communities through innovation and skills development.”

She emphasised that the green transition must particularly uplift young people, women, and underserved groups, framing climate action as a vehicle for shared prosperity.