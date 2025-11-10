COP30: Shettima Arrives Abuja, Reaffirms Nigeria’s Commitment To Green Transition

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has arrived in Abuja after leading Nigeria’s delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) held in Belém, Brazil, where the country reiterated its global climate leadership and commitment to a sustainable green transition.

Shettima joined other world leaders, development partners, and business executives at the Leaders’ Climate Summit, hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to discuss strategies for achieving global net-zero targets.

Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice President delivered Nigeria’s national statement titled “The Rational Soul of Nature,” urging world leaders to recognise the economic value of nature and channel predictable, equitable, and accessible climate finance toward its protection and restoration.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s renewed climate agenda is not merely aspirational but a national commitment to safeguard the planet for future generations.

The Vice President’s participation at COP30 underscores Nigeria’s active role in global climate diplomacy and its ongoing efforts to promote green energy, carbon reduction, and environmental sustainability in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.