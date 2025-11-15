COP30: Obi Faults Nigeria’s 749-Member Delegation

2023 Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has criticised the Federal Government over Nigeria’s 749-member delegation to the COP30 climate summit, describing it as wasteful and insensitive at a time when millions of citizens are trapped in poverty.

In a statement on Saturday, Obi said Nigeria now has the third-largest delegation at the global climate conference, closely behind China’s 789 delegates despite its weak economic standing and severe human-development challenges.

He noted that while active participation in climate dialogue is important, Nigeria’s massive delegation “comes at a heavy cost to our people,” especially with about 150 million Nigerians living in multidimensional poverty, struggling with food insecurity, poor healthcare and limited access to basic services.

READ ALSO:

He contrasted Nigeria’s situation with China’s, pointing out that China’s Human Development Index is high, with life expectancy at 79 years, compared to Nigeria’s 54 years. He added that China’s GDP of $18.74 trillion dwarfs Nigeria’s just over $200 billion, with China’s per-capita GDP at $13,300, over ten times higher than Nigeria’s.

Obi further highlighted that 63% of Nigerians live in multidimensional poverty, the highest figure globally, while China’s rate stands at just 3.9%, despite having a population seven times larger.

He argued that such economic and social disparities make Nigeria’s large COP30 delegation unjustifiable.

Instead of funding hundreds of foreign trips, Obi said the government should channel resources into urgent social needs, including healthcare, education and living-standard improvements to help lift millions out of poverty.

Obi noted further that Nigeria’s presence on the global stage must reflect responsible leadership that prioritises the welfare of its people and demonstrates capacity for meaningful climate engagement.