COP30: Nigeria-Brazil Strengthen Bilateral Ties – FG

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, has disclosed that the 30th edition of the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, popularly known as (COP), organised by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), will further strengthen bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and Brazil, especially on Climate Change under the Paris Agreement.

The Minister stated this during the official working visit of Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Garcete, and his entourage recently to the Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja.

Balarabe noted that Nigeria and Brazil had enjoyed bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, culture and tourism, economic growth, and development since Nigeria’s Independence.

He assured the Ambassador that Nigeria and Brazil’s relationship would further grow as more areas of collaboration would be harnessed during the COP30 areas of climate change adaptation, mitigation, ecosystems, biodiversity and environmental sustainability.

Balarabe also believes that Brazil is known for its rich forest cover, rivers, and unique flora and fauna.

He commended the government of Brazil for the resumption of direct flights to Nigeria, as this will further boost economic growth and development between the two Countries.

He congratulated the Brazilian government for securing the hosting rights of the COP30 and, G20 Summit, among others.

He reiterated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda focuses on sustainable economic growth, resilience, and a healthy ecosystem and assured the Ambassador that more areas of mutual benefits would be attained on environmental issues during the COP30.

Earlier, the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Carlos Garcete, stated that Brazil and Nigeria’s bilateral relationship started over 60 years àgo as Brazil was the only South American Country present in Nigeria during its Independence in 1960.

Carlos stressed that Nigeria and Brazil had cultural ties and volumes of trade and bilateral discussions between the two countries.

He assured the Minister of the embassy’s support for the seamless issuance of visas to Nigerians to participate in COP30.

He further emphasised that the most important destination between Nigeria and Brazil is the volume of trade in the non-oil sector of the economy.

He assured the Minister that his embassy in Nigeria would work assiduously to assist the Nigerian government in seeing to the successful participation in COP30.